Thailand signals reopening for foreign investment at UNGA78, says PM Srettha

Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister of Thailand, declared his attendance at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) session in New York a triumph, as it signalled that Thailand is reopening its doors to foreign investment. Srettha, who also holds the position of finance minister, shared this positive outlook with the press following his address at the UNGA78 general discussion.

The prime minister expressed his enthusiasm about his inaugural participation in such a global event, stating, “This is a promising start. We’re signalling to the world that Thailand is back in business. We’re prepared for both incoming and outgoing investment. We’re anticipating not only international investors but also Thai firms keen on investing abroad.”

Srettha also expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Board of Investment for their efforts to attract foreign investors to Thailand. He further emphasised the significance of Thailand’s attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, with the country being the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) nominee for the 2025-2027 term.

Srettha also shared his thoughts on a variety of pressing issues during the event, including food security, global warming, changing climate, global peace, and the sufficiency economy philosophy conceived by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, reported Bangkok Post.

On matters of security, the prime minister acknowledged the complexity of establishing enduring peace, affirming Thailand’s commitment to peace and sustainable prosperity while maintaining non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs.

Posting on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Srettha wrote, “Concluded my duty at #UNGA78 at the General Debate, where I exchanged global visions with leaders from over 190 nations. Now is the moment to jointly strive for peace, prosperity, and sustainability. Thailand calls on all nations to be more ambitious in our shared goals, accelerate our actions and collaborate more intensively to tackle the challenges we collectively face. Only together can we construct a brighter future for the generations to come.”

Chai Wacharonke, the Government Spokesperson, summarised Srettha’s remarks at the UNGA78 general debate. The prime minister underscored Thailand’s renewed commitment to democracy, the government’s pledge to fortify democratic institutions and values, and its determination to enhance the well-being of the Thai people.

The prime minister also emphasised Thailand's intention to work closely with all nations to confront multiple global challenges head-on. The country reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace and inclusivity. The government is working to enhance equality and justice, particularly for the most vulnerable and marginalised, by strengthening the rule of law and increasing government transparency. The government will ensure that the law is fair and applied equally to all.