Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure

The Thai government said today, July 5, it is accelerating efforts to restructure the country’s energy sector by expanding clean energy as part of plans to strengthen energy security and support long-term economic growth.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said countries are entering a new phase of global competition focused not only on technology and manufacturing but also on the ability to generate clean electricity, which has become an increasingly important factor in attracting investment, boosting exports and creating jobs.

Ratchada cited the latest Statistical Review of World Energy published by the Energy Institute, which found that wind and solar power became the world’s largest source of new electricity generation capacity for the first time in 2025.

Global electricity demand also continued to rise, while most new generating capacity came from low-carbon energy sources. Wind and solar generation increased by 18.3% during the year, reflecting the global shift towards cleaner electricity.

She said the transition is not only an environmental issue but also one that will determine Thailand’s economic competitiveness. Modern industries, including data centres, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, food production and export businesses, increasingly require a stable electricity supply with reasonable costs that meets stricter global carbon reduction standards.

If Thailand is not adequately prepared, it could lose opportunities to attract investment and expand export markets in the future.

Ratchada said the prime minister has instructed all relevant agencies to accelerate concrete measures. These include expanding renewable energy, promoting rooftop solar projects for households and supporting electric vehicles.

The government also plans to develop smart grids, energy storage and energy management systems, while preparing to use funding under the emergency borrowing decree for projects that reduce fossil fuel use and deliver measurable results.

She added that the government is laying the foundations for modern energy infrastructure beyond building power plants. Plans include developing smart transmission systems, energy storage, infrastructure to support electric vehicles and energy management technology to ensure Thailand has a stable and efficient electricity system capable of supporting future industries.

Ratchada said the government wants the transition to involve all sectors rather than only the public sector or large businesses. Households can install rooftop solar panels to reduce electricity costs, communities can develop their own energy systems and businesses can lower costs while improving production standards.

Meanwhile, the government will continue investing in the infrastructure needed to ensure Thailand has a stable, modern and competitive energy system in the long term.