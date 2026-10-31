Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Committee has set new fuel levy and subsidy rates from 1 November 2026, with diesel subsidised at 3.90 baht per litre and B20 diesel at 5.82 baht per litre.

The committee issued Notice No. 181 on 30 October. It covers fuel produced in Thailand and imported for domestic use, and both are charged the same rates.

The notice cancels Notice No. 178, issued on 29 October.

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The committee said the notice sets fund rates for each fuel type. It is not a direct announcement of pump prices at service stations.

Fuel that pays into the fund (baht per litre)

Benzene: 7.81

Gasohol 95: 0.35

Gasohol 91: 0.35

Gasohol E20: 0.22

Kerosene: 0.10

Premium high-speed diesel: 1.50

High-speed diesel with biodiesel blended below the standard requirement: 1.00

Low-speed diesel: 1.20

Fuel oil: 0.06

Fuel that receives a subsidy (baht per litre)

Regular high-speed diesel: 3.90

High-speed diesel B20: 5.82

Gasohol E85: 1.32

The below-standard biodiesel blend must have a certificate from the Department of Energy Business approving its specific characteristics and quality where they fall short of the requirements.

The notice also sets rates for fuel that has already paid into the fund or received a subsidy but is later exempt from the levy. Those refunds and repayments use the rate for the matching fuel type. Exported fuel whose original rate cannot be verified uses the rates in the new notice.

The rates exclude benzene that will be blended with ethanol to make gasohol. They also exclude base diesel that will be blended with biodiesel to make high-speed diesel. This applies to regular diesel and B20.

Pailin Fungkiat, director of the Finance and Accounting Bureau, signed the notice on behalf of the acting director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office.

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