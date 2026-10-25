Thailand sets new diesel subsidy at 3.20 baht per litre

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 25, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Thailand sets new diesel subsidy at 3.20 baht per litre
Photo courtesy of engin akyurt via Unsplash

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Committee has set new diesel subsidy rates, with the fund covering 3.20 baht (US$0.10) per litre of standard diesel and 8.32 baht per litre of B20 diesel.

The rates are in Notice No. 134, dated 23 October and effective from 24 October. It replaces Notice No. 133, dated 22 October. The notice was reported on 25 October.

The notice sets rates for fuel produced in Thailand and imported for domestic use. Some fuels receive compensation from the fund, while others pay into it.

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Fuels receiving compensation from the fund

  • Standard diesel: 3.20 baht per litre
  • B20 diesel: 8.32 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95 and gasohol 91: 0.56 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 5.16 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85: 1.69 baht per litre

Fuels paying into the fund

  • Petrol: 6.30 baht per litre
  • Premium diesel: 1.50 baht per litre
  • Diesel approved to contain less biodiesel than the required blend: 1 baht per litre
  • Slow-speed diesel: 1.20 baht per litre
  • Kerosene: 0.10 baht per litre
  • Fuel oil: 0.06 baht per litre

The notice also sets refund and compensation-refund rates for fuel that previously paid into the fund or received compensation, but was later exempted from contributions. These follow the rate for each fuel type.

The rates fall under the national fuel crisis response plan and the Oil Fuel Fund’s strategic plan for 2026 to 2029. The plans aim to keep domestic fuel prices stable and to cushion price swings and supply risks.

a man pumping gas into his car at a gas station
Photo courtesy of engin akyurt via Unsplash

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 25, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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