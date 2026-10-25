Thailand sets new diesel subsidy at 3.20 baht per litre

Photo courtesy of engin akyurt via Unsplash

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Committee has set new diesel subsidy rates, with the fund covering 3.20 baht (US$0.10) per litre of standard diesel and 8.32 baht per litre of B20 diesel.

The rates are in Notice No. 134, dated 23 October and effective from 24 October. It replaces Notice No. 133, dated 22 October. The notice was reported on 25 October.

The notice sets rates for fuel produced in Thailand and imported for domestic use. Some fuels receive compensation from the fund, while others pay into it.

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Fuels receiving compensation from the fund

Standard diesel: 3.20 baht per litre

B20 diesel: 8.32 baht per litre

Gasohol 95 and gasohol 91: 0.56 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 5.16 baht per litre

Gasohol E85: 1.69 baht per litre

Fuels paying into the fund

Petrol: 6.30 baht per litre

Premium diesel: 1.50 baht per litre

Diesel approved to contain less biodiesel than the required blend: 1 baht per litre

Slow-speed diesel: 1.20 baht per litre

Kerosene: 0.10 baht per litre

Fuel oil: 0.06 baht per litre

The notice also sets refund and compensation-refund rates for fuel that previously paid into the fund or received compensation, but was later exempted from contributions. These follow the rate for each fuel type.

The rates fall under the national fuel crisis response plan and the Oil Fuel Fund’s strategic plan for 2026 to 2029. The plans aim to keep domestic fuel prices stable and to cushion price swings and supply risks.

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