Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, September 29, that the government has set aside more than 4 billion baht from the remaining central budget for flood relief and recovery across Thailand.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting at Government House, Anutin said the reserve should be sufficient to address flooding nationwide, not only in Bangkok.

Asked whether affected households would receive 9,000 baht each, Anutin said assistance must follow legal criteria, with affected areas and relevant agencies required to submit proposals for approval.

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Flood response is being overseen by committees covering different regions, with deputy prime ministers and ministers assigned to each area. Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen has been appointed as the Cabinet representative overseeing Bangkok.

Anutin also said the Cabinet had approved the Chai Nat-Pa Sak-Gulf of Thailand project, which is intended to provide an additional drainage route and reduce pressure on the Chao Phraya River.

The project has a budget of 160 billion baht and is expected to take eight years to complete.

Anutin said the project would improve flood prevention in central Thailand, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, while also creating additional water-storage capacity.

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Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, who oversees the Office of the National Water Resources, was also due to convene a meeting today to review rules allowing local administrations to develop water-retention areas.

The proposed changes would allow local authorities to store and divert water during periods of heavy rainfall while retaining supplies for use during the dry season.

Anutin said part of the 160 billion baht project would be financed through borrowing. The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, National Economic and Social Development Council, Budget Bureau and Finance Ministry will discuss the funding arrangements.

He did not say whether the borrowing would come from domestic or overseas sources, saying further details would be announced later.

Anutin was also asked about a social media post from a rescue worker alleging that police had prevented rescuers from entering an area to distribute food until the prime minister arrived. He denied that any such policy existed.

Anutin said the government welcomed assistance from rescue volunteers and other groups supporting flood-affected residents.

He added that the central government had purchased food and essential supplies, established field kitchens and sent mobile cooking vehicles into affected areas.

According to Anutin, food and other necessities had already been deployed to areas with significant flooding by September 28, with attention now beginning to shift towards recovery.

He also said he had met the incoming Bangkok permanent secretary and the director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department to discuss accelerating drainage from flooded areas.

The government aims to pump and divert as much water as possible and reopen affected roads as quickly as conditions allow.

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