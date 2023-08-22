Thailand sees surge in Monkeypox cases, majority in Bangkok

Image by agdigitalartist

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) in Thailand has reported 217 cases of Monkeypox (mpox) this year, with the majority of cases diagnosed in Bangkok. The deputy director-general of the DDC, Sopon Iamsirithaworn, revealed that the cases from July 2022 through April primarily involved foreign individuals. However, more recent cases predominantly affect the Thai population.

According to Sopon, the transmission of mpox does not necessitate sexual contact. The disease can spread through direct skin-to-skin contact, particularly contact with rashes or swollen lymph nodes. The incidence of mpox is on the rise, predominantly within homosexual communities, and many of those affected by mpox are also HIV-positive.

” From July last year to April this year, we found only 20 cases of mpox in Thailand. However, by June this year, the number of cases had escalated to 50, and it exceeded a hundred in July. The group at greatest risk comprises individuals who engage in unprotected sex or intimate contact with unfamiliar partners,” Sopon stated.

Sopon also addressed the first death from mpox in Thailand. The patient had been unaware of his HIV-positive status and had not received any treatment for the virus. His weakened immunity due to the HIV infection exacerbated his mpox condition, ultimately leading to his demise.

Sopon reassured that individuals living with HIV, who also use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), do not risk aggravating underlying health conditions if they contract mpox. He also stressed that the majority of mpox cases occur in major cities and popular tourist destinations, where high-risk sexual behaviour should be avoided.

Between January 1 and August 15, Thailand experienced 217 cases of mpox. Of these, 30 affected foreign nationals and 187 were Thai citizens. The mpox cases spanned 19 provinces in Thailand, with Bangkok being the hardest hit, reporting 134 cases. Nonthaburi followed with 14 cases, while 9 cases each were reported in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan, reports Bangkok Post.