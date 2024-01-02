Thailand tourism soars with 28 million visitors in 2023, dominated by Malaysia and China

Photo courtesy of iStock

A surge in international tourism has been witnessed in Thailand, with the Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, disclosing that over 28 million foreign tourists graced the country in 2023. This massive inflow of tourists contributed to an impressive income of over 1.2 trillion baht (US$35 billion).

The leading countries, from where these tourists hailed, were Malaysia, with a staggering 4,563,020 tourists, followed closely by China at 3,519,735 tourists. South Korea, India, and Russia also contributed significantly to the tourist numbers, with 1,658,688 tourists, 1,626,720 tourists, and 1,481,878 tourists respectively, reported The Pattaya News.

Towards the end of December 2023, a marginal dip of 0.9% was noted in the number of foreign tourists compared to the preceding week. This decline was primarily attributed to the slowdown in international travel by Asian tourists as of December.

Nonetheless, the new year festivities and winter holidays witnessed a surge in tourist numbers from other regions. As a result, Thailand welcomed over 789,643 tourists in the final week of December, albeit a slight decrease of 7,165 compared to the previous week.

A noteworthy trend was observed in the number of tourists from Russia and China. There was a significant increase of 12.84% and 4.95% respectively in tourists from these countries compared to the preceding week. However, the number of tourists from Malaysia, South Korea, and India saw a decrease of 18.59%, 10.52%, and 3.60% respectively compared to the week before.

