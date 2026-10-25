Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 25, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son
Photo: Aung San Suu Kyi via Thairath

Thailand’s foreign minister has welcomed news that detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi spoke to her son by phone, calling it a positive sign as ASEAN weighs its stance on Myanmar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow commented yesterday, October 24, after Kim Aris said he was allowed to speak to his mother for the first time in five years. Suu Kyi has been in detention since the 2021 coup.

Sihasak said Thailand’s gradual approach, which involves talking to Myanmar without giving it legitimacy, was starting to produce good signals. He noted that Myanmar had begun allowing visitors to see Suu Kyi.

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The director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recently met her to confirm she remains in good health, he said. This reassured several countries.

Sihasak stressed that Myanmar’s problems must be solved by Myanmar itself. Neighbours can only offer advice and support so that it does more of what it should.

On how much pressure should be applied, he said Thailand’s role was limited to encouragement and dialogue.

“How much pressure we apply, if they still don’t act, then they don’t. But if they see it is in their own interest to bring their country back to ASEAN and open a forum for talks with the various opposition groups, we as a neighbour can only offer encouragement and talk with them.”

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Asked whether Myanmar would be raised at the ASEAN leaders’ summit in November, Sihasak said the issue would be discussed at ministerial level first. ASEAN would then assess its stance, taking Myanmar’s new developments into account.

Thailand wants Myanmar to return to ASEAN, he said, but this must also come from Myanmar’s own efforts. Thailand supports assessing Myanmar’s stance based on facts about what has actually changed.

Sihasak said he hopes all members will see improving signs, and if so, Myanmar should be brought back. When and how that happens is for ASEAN to decide.

Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son
Photo: Sihasak Phuangketkeow via Matichon

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 25, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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