Thailand, Russia plan 130th anniversary celebrations

Thailand and Russia are preparing cultural celebrations to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, with their culture ministers meeting in Russia to discuss artistic exchanges and ways to promote Thailand’s creative economy internationally.

Thai Culture Minister Sabida Thaised met her Russian counterpart, Olga Lyubimova, at Russia’s Ministry of Culture yesterday, September 22.

The meeting focused on preparations for the 130th anniversary of Thailand-Russia relations and expanding cooperation under a cultural memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

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The agreement covers personnel exchanges, support for performing arts and music, cooperation involving museums, and cultural exchange activities. Both sides discussed ways to turn these areas of cooperation into concrete programmes.

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture also proposed expanding the exchange of knowledge and expertise in arts and culture, including special Russian exhibitions in Thailand. The Thai delegation expressed its readiness to support cooperation across all areas discussed.

Beyond the anniversary celebrations, the ministry said closer cultural cooperation could create jobs and career opportunities while increasing income for Thai entrepreneurs, artists, craftspeople and professionals working in the creative and cultural industries.

The exchanges are also intended to give people from both countries opportunities to demonstrate their talents, share knowledge and participate in activities on the international stage.

The ministry expects the cooperation to strengthen Thailand’s image as a cultural tourism destination and attract more Russian visitors. It said increased tourism could support economic growth and distribute income to local communities over the longer term.

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