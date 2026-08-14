Thailand talks child safety with Roblox, eyes Digital ID checks

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) yesterday, August 13, held online talks with the gaming platform Roblox on improving child safety and proposed linking the country’s national Digital ID to user accounts to verify identity and age.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob chaired the meeting with Edward Palmieri, Senior Director for Public Policy at Roblox Corporation. Also taking part were officials from the ministry, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), the Digital Economy Promotion Agency and Asia Group Advisors.

Chaichanok said the discussions covered Roblox’s safety and child protection tools, including age-based controls and filtering, Facial Age Estimation technology that assesses a user’s age from their face, and a Chat Moderation system that flags inappropriate messages.

Roblox plans to adopt content ratings under the IARC standard in 2027.

The ministry proposed studying whether access to Roblox could be verified by linking the Thai National Digital ID and KYC system to user accounts. According to Chaichanok, the connection would make identity and age checks far more accurate and give parents an added level of assurance.

Child safety discussions were framed as an urgent priority that needs cooperation from both the state and platform operators, rather than government alone. The ministry said it wants to help build a safe digital ecosystem that strengthens identity verification, protects young users and applies AI responsibly, in order to build lasting trust among users, families and Thai society.

Roblox also presented Family Zone, an in-platform community meant to help parents understand how the game and its safety features work, alongside activities that build skills in AI content and coding. Chaichanok said such tools could allow parents and children to learn about digital technology together.

Chaichanok said the work would proceed in stages, starting with verification and moving toward proactive screening tools.

“For the initial phase, a joint working group will be set up to study a user identity verification system in Thailand so that it produces concrete results.

“For the next phase, I have proposed studying Pre-scan tools to check content before publication, analysis of game and user history logs, and the use of AI to assess factors that could lead to risky behaviour, as proactive prevention rather than fixing problems after they occur.

“Every tool used must be considered carefully, both for suitability and for the personal privacy rights of users. I will also raise this approach with Thai game operators to lift safety standards across the Thai gaming industry,” Chaichanok said.