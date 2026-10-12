Thailand road crashes kill around 120 tourists annually

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 11:03 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand road crashes kill around 120 tourists annually
Rescue workers retrieve the body of an Australian biker who died after crashing into a ravine in Loei province, March 4, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/ Chonyuen Wisutthipat

Around 120 foreign tourists die in road accidents in Thailand each year, with 91 deaths already recorded in the first nine months of 2026, according to figures highlighted by road safety campaigners calling for tougher penalties against drink-driving.

The figures have raised concerns about the safety of foreign visitors, particularly those renting motorcycles or travelling on foot, as campaigners push for prison sentences of up to 15 years for motorists who cause fatal crashes while intoxicated.

According to data from the Road Accident Victims Protection Company, cited in an October 8 DailyNews report, Thailand recorded 116 foreign tourist deaths and 14,269 injuries from road accidents in 2025.

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As of October 5 this year, the company had recorded 91 deaths and 9,668 injuries among foreign tourists, bringing the average annual death toll to approximately 120, or 10 every month.

Dr Thanapong Jinwong, manager of the Road Safety Academic Centre, said the figures highlighted a serious issue that receives comparatively little attention despite the government’s efforts to promote Thailand as a safe destination for international visitors.

Thailand road crashes kill around 120 tourists annually | News by Thaiger
Dr Thanapong Jinwong, manager of the Road Safety Academic Centre

He argued that tourist safety policies should address road accidents alongside crime and other security concerns, particularly as foreign visitors continue to lose their lives in preventable collisions.

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According to Thanapong, approximately 80% of foreign tourists killed in road accidents were riding rented motorcycles, while around 10% were pedestrians, including people crossing roads.

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He also raised concerns about the role of intoxicated drivers in fatal accidents, although the published figures do not establish how many of the recorded tourist deaths were directly caused by drink-driving.

Thailand’s broader road safety record remains a concern. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that 18,218 people died in road accidents nationwide in 2021, equivalent to roughly 50 deaths every day.

The WHO’s 2023 Global Status Report on Road Safety, which uses 2021 mortality estimates, placed Thailand’s road traffic death rate at 25.4 per 100,000 people, among the highest in Asia. Motorcyclists accounted for approximately 84% of all road traffic deaths in that estimate.

University students killed in car crash
A destroyed motorcycle in Chiang Rai after a fatal crash involving a doctor and two students | Photo via Facebook/ ท้องถิ่นนิวส์

Against this background, Thanapong is advocating tougher penalties for motorists who cause deaths while intoxicated, arguing that existing punishments do not always provide sufficient deterrence.

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Under Thailand’s current Road Traffic Act, drink-driving that causes another person’s death carries a prison sentence of three to 10 years, a fine of 60,000 to 200,000 baht and revocation of the driver’s licence.

However, Thanapong said defendants who plead guilty, compensate victims’ families or contribute towards funeral expenses may receive reduced sentences, leaving judges with the discretion to suspend imprisonment in qualifying cases.

He believes increasing the minimum prison term could make suspended sentences less likely and strengthen the consequences for fatal drink-driving offences.

The proposed amendment would raise imprisonment to between seven and 15 years for motorists found guilty of causing death while driving under the influence.

According to DailyNews, a recent public consultation conducted with road safety partner organisations found that 91% of respondents supported imprisonment for drivers who kill while intoxicated, while 87% favoured increasing the punishment to seven to 15 years.

Thanapong said campaigners intend to begin collecting 10,000 signatures in November to support a proposed legislative amendment. The measure would still need to go through the relevant legal process before any changes could take effect.

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Thailand road crashes kill around 120 tourists annually | News by Thaiger
Pattaya traffic police conducting an alcohol test | Photo via Facebook/Pattaya News

He pointed to Japan as an example of how stronger enforcement and penalties could contribute to reducing fatal accidents.

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Japan introduced tougher measures against drink-driving in the early 2000s, including higher fines and stricter alcohol limits. A published study found that fatal crashes involving drink-driving fell from 1,276 in 2000 to 287 in 2010, a reduction of approximately 78%, although researchers noted that the downward trend had begun before some of the legal changes.

Thanapong also highlighted the problem of motorists leaving accident scenes before police can conduct alcohol tests, potentially making it more difficult to establish whether they were intoxicated at the time of a collision.

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He urged investigators to document aggravating circumstances, including dangerous speeding and fleeing after an accident, so that courts have sufficient information when determining sentences.

The road safety campaign comes as Thailand continues promoting its tourism industry under initiatives intended to strengthen international confidence.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand introduced its Trusted Thailand initiative to improve tourism safety and service standards, with the government also emphasising cooperation between police, tourism operators and other agencies.

However, road safety remains a particular weakness. According to a Ministry of Tourism and Sports report, Thailand ranked 102nd out of 119 economies for safety and security in the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index, despite placing 47th overall.

For foreign visitors and expatriates travelling around Thailand, motorcycle safety remains a practical concern. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office travel advice warns that visitors should ensure they hold the appropriate driving licence and check whether their travel insurance covers motorcycle use.

The advice also notes that riding without a valid licence could invalidate insurance coverage following an accident.

Although the latest fatality figures specifically concern foreign tourists rather than all foreign residents, the wider risks of unsafe driving, motorcycle accidents and pedestrian collisions also affect expatriates living in Thailand.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 11:03 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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