Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has revoked 24 cannabis business licences and suspended another 105 following nationwide inspections, with plans to tighten checks on shops near schools in 2027.

The department announced the enforcement results yesterday, November 21, as part of its efforts to regulate cannabis businesses and ensure compliance with laws governing its medical use.

Dr Thewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the department, said inspections during the 2026 fiscal year covered licensed cannabis businesses across Thailand. Officers conducted routine checks and investigated complaints from members of the public.

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Bangkok has the highest number of licensed cannabis businesses in the country, with 1,710 establishments. Of these, 1,437 have been inspected, representing 84.04%, with the department aiming to complete checks on the remainder.

Dr Thewan said the Ministry of Public Health was focused on keeping cannabis use within the legal framework, particularly for medical purposes, while reducing potential health and social risks.

The department has been working with other agencies to monitor businesses and enforce regulations against those operating outside their licence conditions.

Dr Peeracha Khukasemkit, director of the Medical Cannabis Division, said officers seized or impounded a total of 10,584.9 kilogrammes of evidence in 95 enforcement actions during the 2026 fiscal year.

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The department put the total economic impact of the seizures at 223.5 million baht.

Officers also arrested and initiated legal proceedings against 70 people, suspended 105 licences and revoked another 24.

Looking ahead to the 2027 fiscal year, the Medical Cannabis Division plans to expand proactive inspections to cover cannabis businesses nationwide.

Particular attention will be given to shops operating near educational institutions, alongside stricter checks on compliance with licensing conditions for cannabis sales and processing.

The department also intends to respond more quickly to public complaints and ensure businesses follow the regulations governing their operations.

Dr Thewan said the department would continue coordinating with partner agencies to enforce cannabis laws and promote safe medical use while limiting potential harm to public health and society.

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