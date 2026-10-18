Thailand pursues US$200 million World Bank loan for clean energy

Thailand is pursuing a US$200 million World Bank loan to fund solar power installations and energy-saving upgrades in public buildings and industrial areas, as part of new clean energy investment plans announced today, October 18.

The proposals follow discussions and agreements reached yesterday, October 17, during the 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings, according to the government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas discussed low-carbon cities and energy security with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the proposed financing framework, the World Bank loan would be channelled through the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM BANK), with a guarantee from the Finance Ministry.

The project would initially focus on Bangkok and industrial estates, covering rooftop solar panels and electrical system upgrades at schools, healthcare facilities, district offices and public lighting.

Energy service companies (ESCOs) would cover the initial cost of improvements, allowing participating organisations to pay for the upgrades gradually through long-term service fees rather than large upfront investments.

The government also announced an agreement between the Department of Climate Change and Environment and Krungthai Bank to develop Thailand’s Just Transition Roadmap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative has received an initial 20 million baht in funding to study financial support measures for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), workers, farmers and communities adapting to cleaner technologies and changing economic standards.

A separate agreement involving the department, PTT and Krungthai Bank will examine ways to attract public and private investment through the I-SPARK project.

The initiative will study blended financing and carbon credit development, with a pilot scheme targeting low-carbon industries in Rayong province. It also aims to improve transparency and confidence in Thailand’s carbon market.

The plans were intended to reduce long-term energy costs, strengthen energy security and improve business competitiveness while supporting people and industries affected by the shift towards a low-carbon economy.

Related news