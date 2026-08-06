Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 6, 2026, 11:36 AM
1 minute read
Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

The Thai government has ordered an investigation into universities suspected of improperly admitting foreign students, alongside a review of student visa procedures to close potential loopholes.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said today, August 6, that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) had been instructed to conduct a comprehensive review.

The move follows media reports questioning whether some universities had admitted foreign students in ways that failed to meet academic standards.

The investigation will require the universities concerned to explain their foreign student admission processes, including both degree and non-degree programmes.

Thailand is investigating universities and reviewing student visa procedures to close foreign student visa loopholes.
Photo via Thai Government

Officials will also examine the student visa process, from enrolment through to visa applications, to identify potential loopholes that could allow misuse of the system.

Patdarasm said the government would carry out the investigation impartially and close any gaps that could be exploited for personal gain or undermine confidence in Thailand’s higher education sector.

She added that any university found to have breached the law, regulations or academic standards would face legal action without exception.

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Photo via Magnific

In a separate development, last year, the MHESI introduced tighter rules to prevent foreign nationals from using short courses as a way to work illegally in Thailand. Under the regulations, all higher education institutions must submit their short course programmes for government evaluation.

The measures require institutions to meet stricter standards for course quality, student management and reporting. Short courses must provide at least 60% onsite instruction and run for no longer than 180 days.

Universities must also monitor attendance, report foreign student data to the ministry and submit regular progress updates through its tracking database.

Institutions that fail to comply risk having their short courses cancelled. The ministry said the measures are intended to prevent misuse of student visas while strengthening confidence in Thailand’s higher education system.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 6, 2026, 11:36 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.