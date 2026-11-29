Thailand is preparing to allow private companies to operate passenger, tourist and freight trains on the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) network, with access rules due to be published in December and applications opening in January 2027.

The government announced the plans today, November 29, outlining a separate timetable for private tourist train services, with contracts expected to be signed by April 2027.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan said the scheme, known as Open Access, would allow private operators to use existing railway tracks under a licensing system overseen by the Department of Rail Transport.

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Interested companies will be able to review the SRT’s 2027 network statement when it is published in December 2026, before applying to the department for the necessary licences.

The move follows the Rail Transport Act 2025, which requires rail infrastructure managers to publish information about network access, capacity, charges and operating conditions.

Under the proposed framework, operators would pay track access charges based on the type of service.

Passenger services would be charged 7.38 baht per vehicle-kilometre, while tourist services would pay 46.02 baht per vehicle-kilometre. Freight operators would be charged 0.12326 baht per tonne-kilometre.

The SRT is updating its network statement to reflect those charges, available track capacity and other requirements before publication next month.

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Companies are expected to confirm their interest in using the network in January 2027, with agreements for selected operators targeted for September 2027.

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Tourist train services will follow a faster schedule. The SRT plans to consider route allocations and establish a selection committee in January, invite applications in February and sign track access agreements with successful applicants by April 2027.

Ploythalay said the government hopes private participation will make better use of existing railway infrastructure and expand the range of rail transport and tourism services.

She added that the scheme would operate under transparent access rules, with safety standards and fair treatment of operators forming part of the requirements.