Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods
Photo via Thaigov

The Thai government has warned retailers against unjustified price hikes and hoarding essential goods as flooding affects Bangkok and other parts of the country. Businesses that raise prices without justification face up to seven years in prison.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan announced the warning today, September 27, saying the government was closely monitoring flooding and had instructed agencies to coordinate relief efforts for affected residents.

She stressed that food, household products and other daily necessities must remain available in sufficient quantities. Retailers must also display clear, accurate and complete prices for goods and services, as required by law.

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Under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999, businesses are prohibited from exploiting the situation by imposing unjustified price increases, hoarding products, or engaging in unfair practices.

Those found guilty of raising prices without reasonable justification face a maximum prison sentence of seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both. The government said it would take immediate legal action against offenders.

essential goods
Photo via Magnific

Despite flooding in several areas, the government urged the public not to panic, saying essential goods remain in sufficient supply.

According to the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Internal Trade, inspections have found that consumer goods remain in sufficient supply, with no factors currently justifying price increases.

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However, flooding has disrupted transport and slowed access to some retail branches, making it more difficult to replenish supplies in affected areas.

The department is coordinating with manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and convenience stores to check stock levels at individual branches, increase restocking frequency and accelerate deliveries to areas experiencing higher demand.

Members of the public who encounter shortages, insufficient supplies, unfair prices, suspected hoarding or businesses exploiting the floods can report them to the Department of Internal Trade hotline on 1569.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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