Thailand plans Philippines tie-up for 75th anniversary bash

Thailand’s Deputy Director General for East Asian Affairs Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry is gearing up to boost social, cultural and economic ties with the Philippines to celebrate three quarters of a century of bilateral relations.

Both Thailand and the Philippines outlined a series of initiatives, including high-level visits, business-to-business collaborations, cultural showcases, and community engagements, to mark 75 years of formal bilateral ties in the upcoming months.

Vorapun Srivoranart, the Deputy Director-General for the East Asian Affairs Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, revealed on Friday that the Philippines ranks as Thailand’s fifth largest trading partner within ASEAN, boasting a trade volume of US$10 billion (356 billion baht) last year.

“Thailand’s population exceeds 70 million, while the Philippines surpasses 100 million. The main challenge lies in bridging our nations and economies even further and fully capitalising on our mutual potential.

“We anticipate a surge in bilateral trade in the forthcoming year, particularly in sectors like the digital economy and sustainable development.

“We are actively working towards facilitating increased travel between Thailand and the Philippines.

“We eagerly welcome more Filipino visitors to Thailand, while also encouraging more Thais to discover the natural and cultural wonders of the Philippines.”

Millicent Cruz Peredes, Ambassador of the Philippines to Thailand, highlighted that “the Philippines and Thailand have cultivated our friendship with care.”

“Our bond is strengthened by our membership in the ASEAN family, and both nations are steadfast in our joint commitment to fostering peace, development, and stability in the region.”

Moving Forward to a New Era of Closer Friendship and Common Prosperity has been chosen as the theme for the 75th anniversary celebration of Thailand–Philippines diplomatic relations, reported Bangkok Post.

