Bangkok waterways: 9.32 billion baht expansion plan unveiled

In a proactive move to alleviate traffic congestion in Bangkok, Thailand’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) is set to submit plans for the development of existing and potential canal routes. Underpinning these Bangkok waterways plans is the promotion of passenger boat transportation as a practical solution to the city’s notorious traffic issues.

On the specifics of the Bangkok waterways proposal, Punya Chupanit, OTP’s director, divulged that a feasibility study conducted by the OTP to ascertain potential maritime travel development in Bangkok and its nearby provinces is currently underway, with an expected timeline culminating in 2032.

The overall objective is a significant increase in waterway routes, from a total of 131.2 kilometres to a staggering 196.6 kilometres. Translucent visibility for budgetary allocation sits at around 9.32 billion baht, which will be requested from the Transport Ministry for approval.

A defining aspect of the proposal reveals an expenditure of 1.32 billion baht allocated for the enhancement of existing Bangkok waterways routes, which span over a distance of 65.4 kilometres. These routes are primarily along the Chao Phraya River and Phadung Krung Kasem and Prawet Buri Rom canals, with prospects for the development of piers and facilities. Equally important is the allocation of the remainder of the budget towards the establishment of four new canal routes, scheduled to unfold within the period of this year to 2027.

Notably, the first Bangkok waterways project centres around the Sai Mai-Phra Khanong route located on the Lat Phrao Canal. With a planned length of 25.7 kilometres, the route would have 23 piers and anticipates a budgetary need of 1.44 billion baht. Furthermore, substantial funding of approximately 3.24 billion baht is expected for the development of the Saen Saep Canal route, composed of three distinct sections.

Revealing the components of the Saen Saep Canal route: the first section, stretching 12 kilometres, would link Wat Si Bunrueang to Suwinthawong Road, housing 16 piers with a completion timeline set to three years from its commencement.

The second section will span 17.3 kilometres, connecting Phan Pha Lilat Bridge and Wat Si Bunrueang, and will comprise 28 piers.

The third Bangkok waterways segment, significantly shorter, will encompass a distance of 1.5 kilometres from Phan Pha Lilat Bridge to Phra Sumen Fort. OTP demonstrates confidence in the completion of extended passenger boat services along the Saen Saep Canal route by 2027.

Diving further into the OTP’s Bangkok waterways proposal unveils plans for two additional routes. With 17.1 kilometres of waterways linking Pratu Nam Chimphli to Sirirat Hospital, the third route, an extension of the Mahasawat-Bangkok Noi canals, will provide 18 piers for boat passengers, at an estimated cost of 397.53 million baht.

The fourth route, compassing even longer 28 kilometres, is planned for the Mahasawat Canal, with 13 piers connecting Pratu Nam Mahasawat to Wat Chaiyaphrueksamal, reported Bangkok Post.

Punya also highlighted the office’s long-term plans, unfolding from 2028 to 2032, for the expansion of boat services to residents of Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. An estimated budget of approximately 2.69 billion baht is required for the development of three project routes, which would connect Wat Rangsit in Pathum Thani to the Bang Sue area in Bangkok, and extend along the Chao Phraya River from Pak Kret pier in Nonthaburi to Muang district in Pathum Thani.

The last Bangkok waterways route reveals an extension of the Prawet Buri Rom Canal leading from Iam Sombat Market to Wat Sangkaracha.

Once approved, this ambitious Bangkok waterways plan is set to go before the new Cabinet for final authorisation this year. The OTP anticipates the endorsement of the project, given its potential to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in both the capital and surrounding provinces.