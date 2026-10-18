Thailand pays 5.2 billion baht in flood relief, seeks 10.5 billion baht more

Photo courtesy of Ayutthaya Station Facebook

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has paid out 5.2 billion baht (US$156 million) in flood relief to 683,286 households, and will ask the Cabinet on Tuesday, October 20, for 10.5 billion baht more.

The money was sent through the Government Savings Bank, which received the department’s full allocation of 5.28 billion baht to transfer to residents. DDPM director-general Nirat Pongsittaworn confirmed the figures yesterday, October 17.

Households hit by flooding or cut off by floodwater are entitled to 9,000 baht or 7,000 baht each. The scheme covers floods that struck between May 15 and September 30 in 66 provinces and Bangkok, under a Cabinet resolution.

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So far, transfers have reached 46 provinces. Bangkok accounts for 248,643 households and 1.78 billion baht of the total.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also interior minister, tasked the DDPM with managing the relief budget. Nirat said the prime minister told the department it could seek more money at once if funds ran short, and that the government wants every eligible household covered.

“The prime minister gave guidance that if the budget to help people is not enough, the department can immediately ask the government for additional support. Today, the department and the Government Savings Bank have paid relief to the people in full according to the allocated budget,

“and we will propose that the Cabinet considers extending the budget so that relief continues, as the government has stressed that people must receive relief with no one missed.”

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