Thailand’s House of Representatives unanimously approved the Clean Air Bill with 430 votes yesterday, November 25, advancing legislation aimed at tackling air pollution and protecting public health.

The legislation, formally known as the Clean Air Management Bill, was approved after a joint parliamentary committee revised several provisions covering pollution controls, enforcement, funding and penalties.

Committee chairman Anurak Jureemas, a Bhumjaithai MP for Roi Et, said the changes were intended to make the law more practical while ensuring penalties remained proportionate to offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill provides for a Clean Air Fund, with the relevant provisions set to take effect after one year to give agencies time to establish the fund and prepare for its administration.

Other provisions will take effect according to their original schedules.

The committee revised the definition of clean air officers appointed by the Cabinet and reviewed proposed fees to prevent overlapping charges and unnecessary costs for businesses and the public.

It also considered how pollution reporting through a Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR) would align with separate legislation still being drafted.

Provincial clean air committees will be given powers to determine which types and sizes of businesses or projects require pollution controls based on local conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change is intended to prevent overlapping approval and licensing procedures while allowing provinces to respond to their specific pollution problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee also called for greater public access to information and opportunities for communities to participate in decisions affecting air quality.

For agricultural pollution, lawmakers removed a requirement to measure emissions directly in farming areas, citing technical difficulties and the potential financial burden on farmers.

However, local pollution controls and measures to reduce agricultural burning remain part of the bill.

The committee also expanded provisions on cross-border air pollution to cover workers and support international cooperation.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies would coordinate efforts to address pollution crossing national borders.

The committee also reduced proposed financial penalties to maximum fines of 25 million baht and 50 million baht, depending on the offence.

The changes are intended to keep penalties proportionate to the seriousness of violations while maintaining their deterrent effect.

The bill will now go to the Senate, which is scheduled to vote on the revised legislation on November 30.

Related news