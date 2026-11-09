Thailand urges no panic buying as 72-hour emergency bag sales rise

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 9, 2026, 5:45 PM
1 minute read
Thailand urges no panic buying as 72-hour emergency bag sales rise

Thailand’s government today, November 9, asked people across the country to stop panic buying and stockpiling essential goods, saying retailers and manufacturers have reported no shortages after advice on 72-hour emergency bags lifted sales.

It has instructed both the Department of Internal Trade and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to continue monitoring supplies and demand throughout the country.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said sales of consumer goods had risen, but not only because of panic buying.

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She listed emergency purchases in flood-hit areas, extra spending after payday at the start of the month, and shopping through the State Welfare Card scheme and the Thai Help Thai Plus (60:40) co-payment programme, which she said had lifted sales at local retailers by about 5%.

Ploythalay said every business operator had confirmed its stock levels to the government and that inspectors had also checked storage sites and refrigerated systems after reports of risks in other countries, finding nothing out of order in Thailand.

The spokesperson described the 72-hour bag as an international preparedness guideline meant to help households look after themselves in the first three days of a disaster, before outside help may arrive, and said it should not be read as a sign of war or of a coming shortage.

She urged people to prepare according to their own needs without hoarding in reaction to news from abroad.

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Her comments follow the Department of Internal Trade’s call on November 6 for supermarkets to build safety stocks of rice, canned food, milk and drinking water as demand rose.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 9, 2026, 5:45 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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