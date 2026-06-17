PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 17, 2026, 10:20 AM
125 1 minute read
PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals | Thaiger
PM Anutin at Parliament in Bangkok on March 16, 2026 | Photo via Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved plans to amend an immigration law to accelerate the deportation of foreign criminal suspects, after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered a review of the current process, which he described as “too slow”.

Anutin has tasked Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt, the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Interior with drafting changes to immigration legislation and related regulations. Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced the directive following the Cabinet meeting yesterday, June 16.

Rachada said Anutin told Cabinet that while foreign suspects were being arrested and prosecuted, the deportation process was taking too long. Under current law, criminal proceedings must be concluded before a deportation order can be carried out.

During that period, suspects may be released on bail but are typically required to surrender their passports. Police say some use this window to resume criminal activity before the legal process is complete.

Once local charges are resolved, those subject to deportation orders from Thailand are transferred to an immigration detention centre to await removal.

Bangkok Post reported that Anutin instructed officials to prepare the amendments promptly and in line with national security requirements, the public interest and Thailand’s international obligations.

PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals | News by Thaiger
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek | Photo via Royal Government House

Rachada quoted the prime minister as telling Cabinet:

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“Thailand is glad to welcome foreign tourists, investors and business operators. For those who arrive and violate laws or cause damage to the country, they must be prosecuted decisively and deported as soon as possible.”

The government said it had been addressing problems linked to foreigners involved in transnational crime, telephone scams, proxy business operations and other illicit activities.

Police have noted that foreign criminal suspects tend to concentrate in major tourist destinations, where they can integrate more easily into expatriate communities and business networks.

Operations in recent months have extended to Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province, Phuket, Pai in Mae Hong Son province and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 17, 2026, 10:20 AM
125 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.