Thailand opposes Israel photo campaign on Bangkok tuk tuks

The Deputy Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pranpree Bahiddhanukon, reported that Thailand locked horns with the Embassy of Israel in Thailand over its campaign of putting photos of hostages on the back of the capital’s tuk tuks.

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand launched a campaign calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in Gaza on January 12. The Israel embassy installed photos of 130 hostages on the backs of 100 tuk tuks in Bangkok as a protest. The embassy announced the campaign on its official Facebook page.

“We ask the Thai people and the Thai Government to join the international community in calling for the immediate release of these hostages, held by Hamas in Gaza.”

Although eight of the hostages are Thai nationals, Thailand opposes the Israel protest campaign, saying it would interfere with the nation’s attempt to negotiate the release of the Thai hostages.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pranpree gave his reasons to the Thai media today, January 15.

“The Israeli embassy never asked the Thai government for permission to launch any campaign, and I must say that Thailand does not agree with the recent activities.

“I assigned the permanent secretary of the ministry to invite the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand for a discussion to emphasise that Thailand is negotiating the return of eight Thai hostages. The country does not want to create problems or misunderstandings that it is taking sides.”

Pranpree stressed that Thailand’s main mission is to bring back Thai hostages safely. Therefore, the country does not want any country to use Thailand as a stage to create a conflict.

Prapree added that he would take the opportunity while attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland to discuss the negotiations for the release of the Thai hostages with the PM of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who played an important role in the previous release of the Thai hostages.

Thailand once again demonstrated impartial foreign diplomacy. Only last year, Thailand declined to become entangled in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the political dispute between the United States and China. Instead, Thailand chose to maintain a neutral stance.