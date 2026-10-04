Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has opened flood relief registration in 65 provinces and all 50 districts of Bangkok, with more than 700,000 applications received so far.

The DDPM said on October 3 that 702,217 applications had been submitted as of 1.30pm. Bangkok recorded the most with 343,545, followed by Samut Prakan with 95,450 and Pathum Thani with 83,482.

The payments follow a cabinet resolution on September 29. Eligible residents must live in areas officially declared disaster zones and emergency assistance zones after flooding between May 15 and September 30.

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The DDPM outlined four categories of household support:

  • Homes flooded for no more than 7 days with property damage: 9,000 baht (about US$280) per household
  • Homes flooded for more than 7 consecutive days: 9,000 baht per household
  • Homes surrounded by floodwater for more than 7 consecutive days, preventing normal daily life: 5,000 baht (about US$156) per household
  • Residents of high-rise buildings above the flood level who could not live normally for more than 7 consecutive days: 5,000 baht per household

Families of people killed in mudslides and floods are also eligible for a funeral payment of 2 million baht (about US$62,500).

Applications are made through the Tang Rat app, which the DDPM and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) opened on October 2. Bangkok districts began registering from 8am that day, rolling out in stages.

Some residents were shown a message saying their address was not in an eligible assistance area. The DDPM said this was because the system was still opening district by district. It said the system will update automatically to match the declared disaster areas.

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The DDPM said it will work with provincial offices and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to process payments as quickly as possible.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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