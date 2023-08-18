Sniffer Dogs in Thailand, chula.ac.th.

The Thai Customs Canine Training Centre (TCCTC) was officially inaugurated yesterday in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan. This is Thailand’s first facility for training sniffer dogs, set to become a vital tool in combating narcotics smuggling. Roughly five dogs are anticipated to be enlisted for a program focusing on the identification of illicit substances concealed within imported and exported goods.

Situated in Tambon Nong Prue on a land plot spanning two rai, the TCCTC features an administrative edifice, a single-storey structure for training purposes, and an external area reserved for practical drills for the dogs.

The inauguration ceremony was spearheaded by Patchara Anuntasilpa, the Customs Department’s director-general, Yoo Sunhee, director-general of the Customs Human Resource Development Institute based in South Korea, and officials from related organisations.

Elaborating on the site specifics, Patchara underlined that the training building hosts a wide range of equipment as well as providing a replicated working environment, fitted with a baggage area and a conveyor belt. This is to facilitate the dogs in getting equipped for their real-world duties.

In addition, he provided assurances that the sniffer dogs during their training period would receive appropriate care from a group of veterinarians affiliated with the Suwanchard Pet Hospital, reported Bangkok Post.

Patchara also revealed thatbeforeo initiating the TCCTC in Samut Prakan, the department made a wide consultation effort with countries that utilise sniffer dogs in their customs operations and have established formal training centres. These included the United States, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

Further shining a light on the relationship with South Korea’s Customs Department, Patchara informed that upon discovering the planned inauguration of the TCCTC, it decided to donate two labrador retrievers to the Thai department. Moreover, the South Korean department also extended assistance by training two Thai customs officers over a 12-week period on how to operate sniffer dogs.

The labrador retrievers, named Durian and Khanun (Jackfruit), along with their trainers, landed in Thailand on July 23.