One of Thailand’s longest-living Asiatic black bears dies aged over 40

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 1:48 PM
2 minutes read
One of Thailand’s longest-living Asiatic black bears dies aged over 40
Photo via Pata Zoo

Dam Ngao, an Asiatic black bear that lived for more than 40 years and was one of the longest-living of his species in Thailand, died on the morning of October 12 after his health deteriorated.

Pata Zoo said that the elderly bear had been unable to stand normally since October 10 and was being treated for an inflamed wound on the back of his foot. By October 12, he had become weak, stopped eating and developed laboured breathing before dying later that morning.

Pata Zoo officially opened in 1984 and brought in a range of exotic animals, including the young Asiatic black bear pair. At the time, the zoo kept three bear species in separate areas: polar bears, sun bears and Asiatic black bears.

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As the years passed, the other bears eventually died of old age, while the Asiatic black bear pair continued living together.

About 10 years ago, both bears were moved from the zoo to an animal care facility in Nonthaburi because of their age.

Staff gave the pair informal names. The male became known as Dam Ngao, while the female was called Dam Dan.

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The bears had several periods of severe decline that made staff fear the end was near. Both later recovered, however, showing stronger physical condition and prompting the team to reconsider how they should be cared for.

On April 8, 2025, zoo management ordered the pair to be brought back to Pata Zoo, where they were placed in an area marked as an “elderly bear home”.

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The move was intended to allow staff to monitor them more closely while also allowing visitors to learn about the care of ageing animals.

The zoo said its records showed that Dam Ngao and Dam Dan were the longest-living Asiatic black bears in Thailand, having spent more than 40 years under Pata Zoo’s care.

Over the following year, both bears’ health gradually improved, even though they were already far beyond the 20 to 25 years Pata Zoo says Asiatic black bears typically live in the wild.

Pata Zoo said Dam Ngao’s unusually long life had given staff valuable knowledge about caring for ageing animals, which could help guide the treatment of others in the future.

Dam Dan remains at the zoo after losing her longtime companion.

In its farewell message, the zoo remembered Dam Ngao as an important part of its history and a symbol of longevity at the zoo.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 1:48 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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