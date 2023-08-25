Thailand offers free newborn screening for 24 rare conditions to boost birth rate

Photo courtesy of Onward Healthcare.

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) of Thailand announced a new initiative offering free screening for newborns to detect 24 rare medical conditions. This proactive move is part of a wider strategy designed to bolster the health of the nation’s children. This comes amidst an ongoing decline in the birth rate, with a current average of 1.4 births per woman, leading to an ageing population.

DMS director-general, Supakit Sirilak, highlighted the importance of the initiative in keeping Thailand’s median age from rising further. The free screenings are expected to serve as an incentive for women to have more children by providing early detection of foetal abnormalities and genetic conditions. This is particularly relevant for those residing in remote areas of the country.

Data from the Birth Defects Association (Thailand) shows that around 70 out of every 500,000 children born annually in Thailand have a rare, potentially life-threatening condition. The majority of these cases occur in rural areas, often due to close familial relations, as stated by the association’s president, Pornswan Wasant.

NHSO secretary-general, Dr Jadet Thammathataree, reassured that the cost of treating these 24 conditions, including patient transfers to hospitals with the necessary expertise, will be covered by the NHSO.

The government aims to introduce this screening to all newborns within 24 hours of their birth by the end of 2024, according to Supakit.

