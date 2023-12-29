Thailand offers free motorway travel as New Year gift

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A fresh announcement by Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, delivered a delightful surprise for the Thai populace on December 27. The Ministry of Transport of Thailand has decided to offer free travel on several motorways and expressways as a New Year‘s gift to the citizens.

The complimentary services are set to be available on highways number 7 (Bangkok-Chang Buri) and number 9, the outer ring road around Bangkok (Kanchanaphisek Road). The latter stretches from Bang Pa-in to Bang Phli and from Phra Pradaeng to Bang Khae, including the elevated section between Phra Pradaeng and Bang Khun Thian.

Moreover, free travel will be extended to the expressways of Buraphawithi and Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli-Suk Sawat), along with the elevated expressway (comprising level 1, Srirat, and Uthararat). These services will be in effect for a week, starting from 12:01am on December 28, until midnight on January 3 next year.

In addition to these, Highway number 6, from Pak Chong to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass, will also offer free service. Furthermore, a trial run will begin on Highway number 81, from Nakhon Pathom West Interchange to Kanchanaburi Interchange, starting from 12:01am on December 28, reported The Pattaya News.

Yet, Radklao cautioned that parking cars arbitrarily on the roadside or taking selfies on these roads is strictly prohibited by the Thai Ministry of Transport. Violators may face a fine of 2,000 baht.

On top of this, electric train services, including the Blue Line, Purple Line, Yellow Line, Pink Line, and Red Line, will extend their operations until 2am on January 1. The dual-track train services will also be available from Baan Kubua Station in Ratchaburi Province to Saphli Station in Chumphon Province.

The Ministry of Transport has also arranged for free parking at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket international airports as part of this New Year’s gift.