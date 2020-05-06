Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 6 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 6
Thai PM warns Thais to ‘behave’
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning that unless people and businesses continue to adhere to social distancing rules, previously lifted restrictions could be reinstated.
The PM has already issued new guidelines on the sale of alcohol after chaotic scenes in supermarkets across the country following the lifting of the alcohol ban in all but a handful of provinces.
The PM says the government has now imposed limits on how much can be purchased in one visit, while reminding business owners that there continues to be restrictions on what time alcohol can be sold.
Today there’s also an alcohol ban for the Buddhist holiday, Visakha Bucha Day.
Only 1 new case, 1 new death today
The CSSA today reports 1 new coronavirus patient, a Thai masseuse, and one death, of an Australian hotel manager in the South.
The total of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,986 as the Buriram masseuse, aged 27, tested positive for the disease after returning from Russia and being quarantined.
The death toll rose to 55 with the case of a 69 year old Australian man who worked as the manager of a hotel in the southern province of Phang Nga.
Concerns in Pattaya over packed trucks transporting construction workers
Pattaya residents are sharing their concern about the conditions local construction workers are being transported, saying there is no social distancing being observed at all.
The Pattaya News reports about workers crammed onto packed trucks to be taken to and from sites in Pattaya and the wider Chon Buri area. Many of these workers are migrant labourers, already forced to live in very cramped quarters, where observing any form of social distancing is unlikely or impossible.
There were also concerns raised in Bangkok yesterday, when a delay with the BTS Skytrain service caused a backlog of commuters at stations. There’s now hundreds of shaming posts everyday of people sharing examples of bad social distancing practices.
1 million methamphetamine pills seized in Chiang Rai
Last night at around 8.30 pm Police officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division in Chiang Rai arrested a 27 year old called Atthachai.
The man was driving along the riverside bordering the Ban Rong area, in Mae Sai District before heading into the Chiang Rai city area.
The arresting officers were waiting for him following a tip-off and stopped the vehicle and searched the car. They found 5 sacks of methamphetamine pills found in the trunk, a total of just over 1 million methamphetamine pills, known locally as Yaba.
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
The Thai PM has issued a stern warning to the executives of Thai Airways that the latest bailout and loan is the last from Thai taxpayers.
Last week the Finance Ministry agreed to guarantee a 54 billion baht bailout loan for the ailing airline and a further 80 billion baht recovery loan – both massive amounts of money being given to an airline that has been in debt for the last decade.
But the PM said… “This is the last time that Thai Airways will receive support from the government. If the situation worsens, there will be a complete structural overhaul of the airline.”
Prayut warned that the airline “must achieve 10 goals and not waste the government-backed loan”. Thai Airways posted a loss of 12 billion baht last year.
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday
Today is a public holiday in Thailand to mark Visakha Bucha Day, the most significant day in the Buddhist calendar
The day commemorates three defining events in the life of the Lord Buddha; his birth, attaining enlightenment at 35 years old, and then his death 45 years later, which all, it is said, occurred on the full-moon day of the sixth lunar month.
Traditionally, Buddhists gather at temples to walk in circles three times around the main temple building with lighted candles. But this year the government has urged Buddhists not to gather together for this ritual and, instead, celebrate the event at home with family.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus News & Updates
New scheduled departure times for people leaving Phuket
While Phuket officials have allowed tens of thousands of people to leave the island to head back to their home provinces, the Phuket provincial government only allowed Phuket residents to leave the island in their own vehicles on April 30 and May 1, being the ‘first round’ and ‘second round’ of the mass exodus.
But on the first day there was traffic jams for kilometres and general chaos around the Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, along with not-very-happy people. Only a few of the total people queueing up managed to leave the island on that first day. Since then the Phuket provincial government has set new guidelines for people who want to leave the island.
The new strategy is a time based queue registration system. Those who wish to leave Phuket must first sign up via a website booking and select a scheduled time. Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, will be open for 700 people to exit every hour starting from 5 am – 8 pm, allowing a total of 10,500 people per day.
The passengers must also pass the fit-to-travel requirements at the checkpoint. This is done by providing a certificate from the ‘provincial administration for Covid-19’ which states that travellers are Covid-19 free. Inquires can be made in advance at the Phuket Provincial Police (building 191) or through their Facebook page at ‘191phuket’.
Buses and vans will also be available for people who have booked in advanced. People must reserve a specific time.
“If you do not arrive within the requested period, you must go back to register again.”
SOURCE: Phuket Police
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Follow the rules or face the consequences – PM
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning that unless people and businesses continue to adhere to social distancing rules, previously lifted restrictions could be reinstated.
Nation Thailand reports that the PM has already issued new guidelines on the sale of alcohol after chaotic scenes in supermarkets across the country following the lifting of the alcohol ban in all but a handful of provinces.
Drinkers and retailers rushed to get their hands on booze as soon as it was legally possible to purchase it, with many already rushing to retailers and queueing in close quarters to check out. It’s understood the panic buying was fueled by a combination of retailers needing to replenish their stocks, and a “too good to be true” fear among drinkers that the reprieve might be short-lived.
The PM says the government has now imposed limits on how much can be purchased in one visit, while reminding business owners that there continues to be restrictions on what time alcohol can be sold.
“As for people crowding stores to purchase alcohol, I have complained and issued new controls on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Now there are limitations on how many bottles can be sold and during what hours, so this does not happen again.”
The PM says customers should limit their time in shopping malls to no more than 2 hours, reminding retailers that all customers should have their temperatures checked. He adds that if overcrowding and a lack of physical distancing continues, the alcohol ban will be reinstated.
The lifting of the ban on May 3 was followed by a number of arrests of curfew breakers and those violating the restriction on social gathering, with 7 Russian tourists arrested at a private party in Koh Phangan following complaints from neighbours.
There were also photos posted on social media yesterday of over-crowding on the platforms and on trains in the BTS network.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hundreds seek Emergency loans from the Government Saving Bank
Parn Phet Market Government Savings Bank branch in Mukdahan (north eastern Thailand) reports that hundreds of people have lined up to seek emergency loans from the government to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The queue was stated to have been so long that it stretched out onto the street.
After making their online applications, those applicants were asked for a face to face interview. GSB offers loans of 10,000 and 50,000 baht at low interest rates to self-employed people and those holding paid jobs affected by the crisis.
A maximum loan of 10,000 baht can be paid for the self-employed group at an interest rate of 0.1 % over two years, without any payments required for the first six months. Applicants must be Thai nationality, at least 20 years of age, have a residency certificate and contact number. The loan is valid for people who earn no more than 30.000 baht a month, such as traders, sellers, bus drivers, taxi drivers and guides.
In the meantime, persons with fixed incomes can take loans of up to 50,000 baht, which can be repaid over 3 years. This loan requires a guarantor or guarantee of property. To be eligible, a Thai national must have a residence certificate, can show that the Covid-19 outbreak affected his or her income, and is over the age of 20.
The government has set aside 20 billion baht for this stimulus scheme.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 6
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
New scheduled departure times for people leaving Phuket
Park ranger shot dead in Lop Buri clash with poachers
Lifting of alcohol ban sees resurgence in road carnage
CCSA reports 1 new Covid-19 case, 1 new death (Wednesday)
Follow the rules or face the consequences – PM
UK now second only to the US in reported Covid-19 deaths
Hundreds seek Emergency loans from the Government Saving Bank
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases for fourth day, one new death
Yala lab under investigation following Covid-19 testing errors
7 Russians arrested on Koh Phangan
Issuing of driving licences suspended during emergency decree
Concerns in Pattaya over packed trucks transporting construction workers
1 million methamphetamine pills seized in Chiang Rai
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
Thai baht up 3% against USD over past month
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
Tourism ministry floats long-stay travel packages
This year’s wet season expected to be later, drier
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
32 domestic flight routes approved for May as Thais take to the air again
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants whilst the tourists are away
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Events18 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
- Business3 days ago
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
- Business4 days ago
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained