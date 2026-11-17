Thailand is facing questions over its links to Myanmar’s mining industry, as opposition politicians demand an investigation into Thai companies that may be supporting operations blamed for polluting northern rivers.

The calls come amid claims that arsenic levels in some waterways have exceeded safety limits by more than 30 times, raising concerns about drinking water, agriculture and possible contamination of rice.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut urged the Commerce and Industry ministries yesterday, November 16, to investigate Thai companies importing minerals from Myanmar for onward shipment to China, particularly where supplies originate from mines that fail to meet environmental standards.

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He also called on the Anti-Money Laundering Office to trace financial transactions and investigate whether the companies have links to illicit business networks.

The demands follow allegations by environmental expert Dr Sonthi Kotchawat that Thailand imports minerals from Myanmar while exporting chemicals used in mining operations, potentially making Thai businesses part of the industry associated with cross-border pollution.

In a November 13 Facebook post citing trade data and Mongabay reporting, Sonthi said Thailand imported more than 105,752 tonnes of minerals from Myanmar during the first nine months of 2025, worth over 13.9 billion baht.

The imports reportedly included antimony, tin, tungsten, copper, lead, manganese and rare earth minerals, with significant mining activity concentrated in Myanmar’s Shan State.

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Sonthi claimed more than 50 Thai companies purchased minerals from Myanmar, including from Chinese-backed mining operations, before exporting materials through Laem Chabang port to China.

He also highlighted Thai chemical exports to Myanmar worth more than US$100 million annually. Products that can be used in mining include cyanide, industrial acids and mineral-processing chemicals, although the overall trade figure does not establish how much was supplied to mines.

Sonthi proposed requiring companies to trace minerals to their source and restricting trade in minerals and mining chemicals to operations meeting international environmental standards.

Meanwhile, Natthaphong accused the government of responding too slowly to arsenic contamination in the Sai and Kok river systems.

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He criticised Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth for concentrating inspections on Provincial Waterworks Authority supplies, which he said account for only 15% of domestic water use, leaving village water systems and other sources insufficiently monitored.

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The People’s Party also claimed toxic residues had been detected in rice grains, with no clear information about where affected produce had been distributed.

Natthaphong said his party had previously submitted information on 2,676 mining locations in Myanmar to Chinese representatives, urging joint action to tackle cross-border river pollution.

People’s Party executive Pisan Manawapat urged Thailand’s prime minister to raise the issue directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discuss restrictions on minerals from environmentally non-compliant mines and seek technical assistance from Japan, South Korea, Canada and Australia.

Thammasat University academic Dulyapak Preecharush warned that negotiations with China and Myanmar alone would be insufficient because several upstream mining areas are controlled by ethnic armed groups beyond the Myanmar military’s effective authority.

He proposed involving those groups in discussions, allowing environmental experts to inspect mining areas and building stronger cooperation with upstream communities.

Dulyapak said ASEAN’s limited enforcement powers could hinder progress and urged Thailand to develop a dedicated northern border strategy extending cooperation into Shan State.

He warned that securing alternative water supplies might reduce immediate exposure but would not stop pollution entering Thailand from upstream.