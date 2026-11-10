Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting

Thailand has ordered 10 provinces along the Myanmar border to step up security and preparations after bullets and shell fragments from fighting in Myanmar crossed into Mae Sot district, Tak, damaging homes and property.

The Interior Ministry announced the measures yesterday, November 9, as clashes between Myanmar military forces and resistance groups continued near Phalu village on the Myanmar side of the border.

Unsit Sampuntharat, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said governors had been told to work with the military, police and local officials to monitor the situation and protect residents.

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The order covers Kanchanaburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Tak, Mae Hong Son, Ranong and Ratchaburi.

Governors have been instructed to coordinate through provincial border command centres and report any serious incidents or significant developments to the ministry for further action.

The ministry also outlined five measures aimed at protecting people living near the border and ensuring assistance can be provided quickly if the fighting affects Thai territory.

The first requires provincial officials to closely monitor and assess fighting across the border, working with military, police, security and local administrative teams to identify areas at risk.

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Provinces must prepare personnel, vehicles, shelters, safe areas and temporary accommodation, along with food, drinking water, medical supplies and other essential items.

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Residents must be warned promptly if conditions deteriorate. If fighting threatens their safety, officials are instructed to move them to safer locations, prioritising children, older people, people with disabilities, patients and other vulnerable groups.

The second measure calls for tighter monitoring of border areas and crossing points, with particular attention to unauthorised crossings, movements of people, drug trafficking and the smuggling of other illegal goods.

Under the third measure, officials must assess harm to residents, damage to property and losses affecting livelihoods, and provide assistance and compensation under relevant laws to help affected people return to normal life.

The fourth measure concerns people who may flee the fighting in Myanmar. Governors have been instructed to follow existing procedures for managing people escaping unrest, while working with relevant agencies to prepare temporary safe areas in case cross-border displacement increases.

Finally, governors may declare emergency disaster assistance zones if fighting near the border significantly affects the lives and property of large numbers of Thai residents.

Such a declaration would allow provinces to provide relief and compensation under the relevant rules and legal provisions, with the aim of helping affected communities recover and return to normal activities.

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