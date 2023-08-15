Trunk of sorrow: Thailand’s orphaned elephant Tula crosses the rainbow bridge (video)

Picture courtesy of Mark Doss, Facebook.

In heart-wrenching wildlife news from Thailand, Tula, a 10 month old orphaned elephant succumbed to illness despite diligent care from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). The devastating news came to light after the department released a statement via its official Facebook page this Sunday evening.

Tula had been under the radar of public attention since his discovery in the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the province of Chanthaburi nearly a year ago. He was found abandoned by his herd after his battle with herpes, a disease contracted in the wild. The revelation was made by the Chief of the Wildlife Health Management Division, Patarapol Maneeorn.

Further elaborating on Tula’s condition, Patarapol shared that the young elephant was, unfortunately, suffering from not just herpes but also a metabolic bone disease. This affliction hindered his ability to stand upright using his front legs. The health of the young animal began to decline rapidly last week, leading to very weak pulse indications by Sunday.

Unyielding efforts by the veterinary team to resuscitate Tula proved futile as the elephant’s life was claimed by his deteriorating health later in the evening.

Patarapol explained that to gain more insight into the cause of Tula’s death, a post-mortem examination will be conducted. He hopes that this will uncover any other factors that may have contributed to the elephant calf’s heart-breaking demise, reported Bangkok Post.

While Thailand mourns Tula, animal lovers and conservationists last week were delighted to witness the majestic sight of a herd of 12 wild elephants within the lush confines of the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in the northeastern province of Buriram.

The herd was captured on video through state-of-the-art automated cameras strategically positioned by local wildlife officials, meant to record and safeguard the diverse range of flora and fauna thriving within the sanctuary.