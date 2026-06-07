Thailand mourns doctor killed after Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 7, 2026, 3:01 PM
50 1 minute read
Thailand mourns doctor killed after Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Vimut Hospital

A respiratory and critical care specialist has died after being seriously injured in a Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run involving a British motorcyclist who later tested positive for cocaine.

Vimut Hospital Phahonyothin announced the death of Associate Professor Dr Theerasuk Kawamatawong in a Facebook post today, June 7.

The hospital said Dr Theerasuk worked as a specialist in respiratory disease and critical care medicine at its Lung Health Centre.

“Throughout the time he performed his duties with dedication and commitment, his contributions will remain remembered by all of us.”

The hospital offered condolences and expressed mourning over his death.

Dr Theerasuk was seriously injured in the hit-and-run on May 23, when police said a motorcycle struck him on a road in Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani. The foreign rider fled before police arrived, while the doctor had already been taken to hospital with a severe head injury.

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Police checked CCTV footage and identified the rider as 51 year old British national Wilcock Duncan.

Duncan was arrested near a tour boat moored around Wok Tum Pier. Officers said he had abrasions on his body, admitted riding the motorcycle involved in the crash, and later tested positive for cocaine.

Foreign man arrested for hit-and-run on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Matichon

He was charged with reckless driving causing serious injury, fleeing the scene, driving without a licence, and using a Category 1 narcotic.

According to Dr Theerasuk’s colleagues, he regularly travelled to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan to carry out volunteer medical work. He used his free time to assist local communities while also enjoying the island’s natural surroundings and lifestyle.

Thairath reported that on May 25, Dr Theerasuk was flown from Koh Samui to Bangkok for urgent treatment at Ramathibodi Hospital because his condition remained critical and he needed specialist brain surgery.

On May 26, he remained in serious condition in the ICU at Ramathibodi Hospital before Vimut Hospital later confirmed his death.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 7, 2026, 3:01 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.