British holidaymaker dies in Thailand motorbike crash as family appeals for funds

A 42 year old British man from Merseyside has died in a motorbike crash while on holiday in Thailand, his family said this week. Friends and relatives have started an online fundraiser to pay for his body to be flown home to the UK.

Daily Mail reported that Alex Waddington, a building worker originally from Birkenhead who lived in Liverpool, had travelled to Thailand, which his family described as his “happy place”. His family has not said where in Thailand the crash happened or how it happened.

Family friend Lyndsey Morton, who set up the appeal, said he died on holiday last week, while his niece, Tilly Mae, said the crash happened earlier this week. Their appeals were reported in the UK yesterday, November 12.

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Morton paid tribute to him in the appeal.

“Alex was like a little brother to me. He was a 42 year old lad, full of life, full of fun and was loved by everyone.”

She said the family wanted to give him a proper funeral at home, which meant paying for repatriation, and she asked anyone who knew him to donate what they could. His niece made the same request, saying even a few pounds would help.

“We are aware times are hard right now, but to bring him back home to the family will amount to a lot of money.”

UK government guidance says the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office cannot pay any of the costs when a British national dies in Thailand.

Families are advised to check whether the person had travel insurance that covers repatriation; if not, a relative must hire a UK-based international funeral director and pay the full cost, and the British Embassy in Bangkok issues the letter needed to release the body.

Similarly, in February, a 23 year old British man died in a Bangkok hospital after a motorcycle crash on Koh Samui, nearly three weeks after the crash, and his family had raised money online after an insurer refused to cover him.

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