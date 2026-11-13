British holidaymaker dies in Thailand motorbike crash as family appeals for funds

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 13, 2026, 4:40 PM
1 minute read
British holidaymaker dies in Thailand motorbike crash as family appeals for funds
Photo via Daily Mail

A 42 year old British man from Merseyside has died in a motorbike crash while on holiday in Thailand, his family said this week. Friends and relatives have started an online fundraiser to pay for his body to be flown home to the UK.

Daily Mail reported that Alex Waddington, a building worker originally from Birkenhead who lived in Liverpool, had travelled to Thailand, which his family described as his “happy place”. His family has not said where in Thailand the crash happened or how it happened.

Family friend Lyndsey Morton, who set up the appeal, said he died on holiday last week, while his niece, Tilly Mae, said the crash happened earlier this week. Their appeals were reported in the UK yesterday, November 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morton paid tribute to him in the appeal.

“Alex was like a little brother to me. He was a 42 year old lad, full of life, full of fun and was loved by everyone.”

She said the family wanted to give him a proper funeral at home, which meant paying for repatriation, and she asked anyone who knew him to donate what they could. His niece made the same request, saying even a few pounds would help.

“We are aware times are hard right now, but to bring him back home to the family will amount to a lot of money.”

Related Articles

UK government guidance says the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office cannot pay any of the costs when a British national dies in Thailand.

Families are advised to check whether the person had travel insurance that covers repatriation; if not, a relative must hire a UK-based international funeral director and pay the full cost, and the British Embassy in Bangkok issues the letter needed to release the body.

Similarly, in February, a 23 year old British man died in a Bangkok hospital after a motorcycle crash on Koh Samui, nearly three weeks after the crash, and his family had raised money online after an insurer refused to cover him.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 13, 2026, 4:40 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face Thailand News

Thai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face

13 minutes ago
Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens Phuket News

Phuket waste crisis eases as landfill partially reopens

1 hour ago
Govt denies ignoring pollution concerns in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao Eastern Thailand News

Govt denies ignoring pollution concerns in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao

1 hour ago
Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike Chiang Mai News

Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike

1 hour ago
Swedish fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya after 352-day overstay Pattaya News

Swedish fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya after 352-day overstay

2 hours ago
Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent Bangkok News

Bangkok renters set to register pets without landlord consent

2 hours ago
1 of 6 missing fuel tanker crew members rescued by local fishing boat Eastern Thailand News

1 of 6 missing fuel tanker crew members rescued by local fishing boat

2 hours ago
Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man wanted on 15 warrants, including murder, arrested in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene Thailand News

Schoolchildren toss live grenade around before teachers intervene

3 hours ago
Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle Crime News

Husband suspects land dispute as motive after wife shot dead on motorcycle

5 hours ago
Prosecutors drop gambling and secret society charges against Inspector Sua Crime News

Prosecutors drop gambling and secret society charges against Inspector Sua

5 hours ago
Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute Crime News

Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute

5 hours ago
Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems Transport News

Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems

5 hours ago
Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay Crime News

Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay

6 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 14 to 15)

6 hours ago
South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father Phuket News

South African woman plans Phuket trip to find missing father

6 hours ago
10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen Thailand News

10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen

7 hours ago
DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP&#8217;s husband Crime News

DSI denies dropping Shuffle.com investigation linked to Thai MP’s husband

7 hours ago
Thailand’s flag carrier slips into the red amid fuel cost crisis Business News

Thailand’s flag carrier slips into the red amid fuel cost crisis

7 hours ago
British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid Pattaya News

British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces

10 hours ago
Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store Bangkok News

Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

23 hours ago
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste Thailand News

Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

23 hours ago
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world&#8217;s tallest tower Business News

Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

24 hours ago
Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases Business News

Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face