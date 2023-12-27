Thailand marks 19th anniversary of devastating tsunami with somber memorial

Photo courtesy of Mai Khao OrBorTor

Yesterday marked the 19th anniversary of the devastating tsunami that struck Thailand. To commemorate this somber occasion, Sarawut Srisakukam, the head of the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation, led an official memorial service at the Wall of Remembrance, located at the Mai Khao Cemetery. This ceremony was attended by high-ranking local officials and members of the local community, all brought together by the shared memory of a catastrophic event that forever changed their lives.

During the service, Srisakukam read out a message from the country’s prime minister, which was specially penned for the National Disaster Prevention Day. This day, which coincides with the tsunami’s anniversary, serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of disaster prevention and preparedness. Following the reading, attendees observed a minute of silence, honouring the memory of the thousands of lives lost to the merciless waves.

The ceremony was marked by a display of unity and respect for the diverse victims of the catastrophe. Buddhist, Islamic, and Christian religious rites were carried out, signifying the common thread of grief and respect that transcends religious boundaries. Attendees also laid garlands and flowers at the Tsunami Memorial Wall, paying tribute to the victims from all 44 countries affected by the disaster.

The Mai Khao Cemetery holds a special significance in the narrative of the tsunami’s aftermath. It served as the location for the Thailand Tsunami Victim Identification (TTVI) in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. The cemetery also became the point of organisation for the bodies awaiting repatriation and return to their families.

Mai Khao OrBorTor, the local administrative body, noted in their report that while the annual Light Up Phuket event at Patong Beach appears to have lost its fervour over the years, they are committed to hosting a tsunami memorial ceremony every year, in a bid to keep the memory of the disaster alive, reported The Phuket News.

The province of Phang Nga, where the tsunami claimed thousands of lives, also held a memorial service. This was led by Phang Nga Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai at the Tsunami Memorial Park in Baan Nam Khem, Takua Pa District. Baan Nam Khem was one of the villages that bore the brunt of the tsunami’s wrath.

These memorial events serve as poignant reminders of the lives lost and the resilience shown by survivors in the face of one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history. They underline the importance of unity and preparedness in the face of potential future calamities.