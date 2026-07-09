Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

Thailand and Malaysia agreed to strengthen cooperation on border security, transport connectivity, trade and economic development during Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Malaysia today, July 9.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow attended a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Anutin and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the visit.

Sihasak joined a small-group meeting in which the two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in areas that benefit the people of both countries.

The discussions focused particularly on security and development in Thailand’s southern border provinces and Malaysia’s northern states through improved transport connectivity, increased trade and economic development in border areas.

Thailand and Malaysia also agreed to strengthen cooperation on border security management and efforts to combat transnational crime.

Sihasak later attended a plenary meeting alongside deputy prime ministers and ministers from both countries.

During the meeting, Anutin and Anwar welcomed the close and dynamic relationship between Thailand and Malaysia, as well as the effective bilateral mechanisms supporting cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Thailand and Malaysia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation across all areas, including trade, investment, food security, agricultural products, tourism, the digital economy and energy security.

Malaysia is currently Thailand’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and its largest source of tourists. The country also has a rapidly growing digital economy.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments and discussed cooperation within ASEAN.

Following the meetings, Sihasak attended a joint press conference held by the Thai and Malaysian prime ministers.

The two leaders outlined a shared vision to strengthen security and improve seamless connectivity along the border by developing and facilitating cross-border travel and the transport of goods.

The plans will focus particularly on road and railway connectivity to improve the well-being of people in both countries and promote two-way tourism.

Anutin and Anwar will jointly preside over the official opening of the new CIQ Sadao-ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam road alignment tomorrow, July 10.

The two prime ministers also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of Thailand and Malaysia on agricultural cooperation.