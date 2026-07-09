Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 4:51 PM
281 1 minute read
Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit
Edited photo made with photo from Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thailand and Malaysia agreed to strengthen cooperation on border security, transport connectivity, trade and economic development during Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Malaysia today, July 9.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow attended a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Anutin and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the visit.

Sihasak joined a small-group meeting in which the two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in areas that benefit the people of both countries.

The discussions focused particularly on security and development in Thailand’s southern border provinces and Malaysia’s northern states through improved transport connectivity, increased trade and economic development in border areas.

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin’s visit, with both countries focusing on border security, transport, trade and tourism.
Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thailand and Malaysia also agreed to strengthen cooperation on border security management and efforts to combat transnational crime.

Sihasak later attended a plenary meeting alongside deputy prime ministers and ministers from both countries.

During the meeting, Anutin and Anwar welcomed the close and dynamic relationship between Thailand and Malaysia, as well as the effective bilateral mechanisms supporting cooperation between the two countries.

Related Articles

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Thailand and Malaysia will celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation across all areas, including trade, investment, food security, agricultural products, tourism, the digital economy and energy security.

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin’s visit, with both countries focusing on border security, transport, trade and tourism.
Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Malaysia is currently Thailand’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and its largest source of tourists. The country also has a rapidly growing digital economy.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments and discussed cooperation within ASEAN.

Following the meetings, Sihasak attended a joint press conference held by the Thai and Malaysian prime ministers.

The two leaders outlined a shared vision to strengthen security and improve seamless connectivity along the border by developing and facilitating cross-border travel and the transport of goods.

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin’s visit, with both countries focusing on border security, transport, trade and tourism.
Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The plans will focus particularly on road and railway connectivity to improve the well-being of people in both countries and promote two-way tourism.

Anutin and Anwar will jointly preside over the official opening of the new CIQ Sadao-ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam road alignment tomorrow, July 10.

The two prime ministers also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of Thailand and Malaysia on agricultural cooperation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child&#8217;s allergic reaction Thailand News

Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

2 hours ago
Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America&#8217;s Got Talent Phuket News

Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent

3 hours ago
Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit Thailand News

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

3 hours ago
Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87 Thailand News

Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

4 hours ago
2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts Phuket News

2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

5 hours ago
Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees Thailand News

Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees

5 hours ago
Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer Hua Hin News

Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer

5 hours ago
2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown

6 hours ago
Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530 Thailand News

Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition

7 hours ago
Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa Thailand News

Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa

7 hours ago
5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive Phuket News

5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive

9 hours ago
New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin Thailand News

New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin

9 hours ago
Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks Bangkok News

Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks

10 hours ago
Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive Phuket News

Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive

10 hours ago
Russian arrested over 17kg cannabis haul at Phuket airport Thailand News

Russian arrested over 17kg cannabis haul at Phuket airport

10 hours ago
American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator Phuket News

American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator

10 hours ago
China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand Environment News

China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand

11 hours ago
Mystery woman claims 100 billion baht in shares of Thai blue chips that don&#8217;t exist Finance

Mystery woman claims 100 billion baht in shares of Thai blue chips that don’t exist

11 hours ago
Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services Thailand News

Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services

1 day ago
Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection Business News

Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection

1 day ago
Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers Bangkok News

Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers

1 day ago
Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row Phuket News

Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

1 day ago
Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal

1 day ago
American influencer drowns in Samut Prakan lake after &#8216;erratic episode&#8217; Thailand News

American influencer drowns in Samut Prakan lake after ‘erratic episode’

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 4:51 PM
281 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.