Thailand makes headlines: Top 30 ranking in US News & World Report’s Best Countries List

Photo by Surasit Laopa via Unsplash.

Thailand secured a place in the top 30 of the American media company US News & World Report’s 2023 Best Countries list.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Washington DC spread the good news on Facebook today drawing attention from Thai netizens and news agencies. The list was created considering each nation’s global performance in various aspects. For example, daily life adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, quality of life, and more.

Thailand garnered a respectable score of 52.9 out of a possible 100 as an overall assessment, solidifying its position at 29th place out of 87 on the list. The report highlights Thailand’s low rates of poverty and unemployment juxtaposed with the kingdom’s competitive agriculture and manufacturing sectors contributed to the Land of Smiles’ strong performance.

The report also mentioned that Thailand is one of the leading rice exporters and a leader in the textile, tin, and electronic industries. Moreover, Thailand is one of the most visited travel destinations in the world.

The highest score that Thailand gained is in the adventure category. The category focuses on adventure in people’s lives that helps reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Additionally, the nation earned high marks in the heritage, movers, and open-for-business categories.

For in-depth insights into each of these categories, detailed information can be accessed here.

The best country in the world goes to Switzerland while the list’s tail end is occupied by Iran. Notably, several Asian nations have secured impressive rankings, including Japan in 6th place, Singapore 16th, China 20th, and South Korea 21st.

Among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, Malaysia secured 38th position, followed by Indonesia 41st, the Philippines 43rd, Vietnam 44th, Cambodia 64th, and Myanmar 80th.

In a separate report released earlier in June, Thailand achieved 43rd position among 166 countries in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Report for 2023. The country also stood tall as the leading ASEAN nation in this ranking.

