Thailand lottery fever heats up for enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the latest draw on Friday with various sources hinting at the numbers that may bring good fortune. The collective buzz around these predictions gathers momentum, capturing the imagination of those hoping to strike it lucky.

Channel 3’s Chinese calendar lottery numbers are generating excitement this cycle. The calendar, featuring news presenters such as Sorayuth Suthasanachinda, Bright Pitchayatan, Korrakot Kamaneeploy, and Kittisanghahapad, is touted as particularly lucky, having seemingly bestowed good fortune numerous times in the preceding year.

In another instance that has lottery players talking, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavasin’s vehicle registration number has sparked a buying frenzy. As soon as the number 30 associated with the 61 year old PM’s visit to Lopburi was revealed, lottery tickets with that number reportedly sold out immediately.

The mystique surrounding the Rishi’s Cave in Sombut has also provided fodder for the lottery faithful. During a recent ceremony, incense was burned to predict’ lottery numbers and the number 069 emerged as a favourite. Participants were quick to record this number on their phones or scribble it on paper for their next lottery gamble.

TikTok user nid8857 from Pathumrat Technical College has posted clips of the Chinese calendar, suggesting numbers such as 396, 9726, 235, 320, and 3240 as potential winners, fueling further speculation among lottery participants.

A tamarind tree is also in the spotlight after its associated numbers 453, 53, 43, and 54 aligned with someone’s dream. These numbers are tipped to be lucky for the upcoming draw.

A vehicle stuck on a mountain due to a GPS misdirection has become an unexpected source of inspiration. A video showed the car stranded, and the license plate numbers 54 and 45 have been interpreted by lottery enthusiasts as promising picks.

Even a story involving a Phaya Naga bamboo shoot has entered lottery lore. Despite its repeated association with winning numbers, the owner has decided to cut it down to prevent it from competing with the parent plant for nutrients. The numerous shoots that have appeared this year have all been ordered to be removed, closing a chapter on what some considered a harbinger of luck.

These tales of luck and the search for winning numbers are a testament to the enduring hope and excitement that the lottery brings to many. With the drawing imminent, anticipation builds as players clutch their tickets, hoping that their chosen numbers will align with fortune’s favour on February 16.