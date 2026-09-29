Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 10:36 AM
2 minutes read
Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand
Photo via Magnific

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has warned people to take precautions against leptospirosis as flooding and waterlogged conditions continue, with 3,303 cases and 46 deaths recorded nationwide this year.

Director-General Montien Kanasawat said yesterday, September 28, that surveillance data from January 1 to September 23 showed a case fatality rate of 1.39%.

People aged 60 and over accounted for the highest number of cases, followed by those aged 50 to 59 and 40 to 49. Agricultural workers were the most affected occupational group because of their frequent contact with soil, water and wet ground.

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Provinces with high reported incidence rates include Ranong, Nan, Trang, Mae Hong Son and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Thailand has recorded 3,303 cases and 46 deaths as leptospirosis risk increases in areas affected by floodwater, mud and wet conditions.
Photo via DDC

Since early July, weekly leptospirosis cases in Thailand have mostly remained above the five-year median, while deaths have continued to be reported in several areas.

The department said the disease requires particular attention during the end of the rainy season and beginning of the cool season, especially in places affected by heavy rain, flooding and persistently wet conditions.

Leptospirosis is caused by Leptospira bacteria and can spread from infected animals to humans. The bacteria can be present in the urine of animals including rats, dogs, cattle, buffaloes, pigs, goats and sheep.

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People can become infected when contaminated water, soil or mud comes into contact with cuts, skin softened by prolonged exposure to water, or the membranes of the eyes, nose and mouth.

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Thailand has recorded 3,303 cases and 46 deaths as leptospirosis risk increases in areas affected by floodwater, mud and wet conditions.
Photo via Canal System Department

Walking through floodwater, wading through mud and cleaning homes after flooding can therefore increase the risk of infection.

Symptoms can include high fever, headache, body and muscle pain, particularly in the calves or thighs, as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and red eyes.

The department urged anyone who develops such symptoms after contact with floodwater, soil or mud to seek medical attention promptly and tell the doctor about that exposure.

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Montien advised people not to self-medicate and said early diagnosis and treatment improve the chances of recovery. Patients may be treated with antibiotics depending on the severity of the illness.

He added that many of the patients who died had sought medical treatment too late.

Thailand has recorded 3,303 cases and 46 deaths as leptospirosis risk increases in areas affected by floodwater, mud and wet conditions.
Photo via DDC

Deputy Director-General Direk Khampaen advised people to avoid walking through floodwater, mud or standing water for long periods wherever possible.

Anyone who must enter flooded areas or clean a home after the water recedes should wear boots or, if necessary, clean plastic bags over the feet to prevent direct contact with floodwater.

People should also wash their hands regularly with soap and water, shower immediately after working in or walking through floodwater, and keep homes and surrounding areas clean to reduce rat populations.

Anyone developing a high fever, headache, muscle pain or other unusual symptoms after contact with floodwater or mud should seek medical attention immediately and explain the exposure.

More information is available through the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 10:36 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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