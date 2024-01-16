Thailand launches safety initiative to lure back tourists

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a bid to allure international tourists, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) rolled out its Thais Always Care project, a beacon of safety and hospitality in the heart of the famed Amazing Thailand campaign.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool unveiled the initiative, underlining its core ethos – the Land of Care.

“Thais Always Care is more than just a slogan, it’s a commitment to prioritising the well-being and satisfaction of tourists, setting the stage for Thailand to be the paragon of hosts, greeting visitors with unparalleled warmth and consideration.

“I hope that this project will play a part in raising the level of safety and increasing confidence in safety management, thus encouraging tourists to continue to visit Thailand.”

Nithi Siprae, TAT Deputy Governor, further delved into the crux of the Land of Care, breaking it down into four essential components: Compassion, Assistance, Relief, and Elevate. Police General Somchai Teerapatpaisarn from the Tourist Police Headquarters emphasised the three-pronged safety approach for tourists in Thailand.

This involves ensuring safety in tourist areas through the Strong Tourism Community project, setting up operational centres with local police to bolster safety measures, and collaborating with foreign agencies and embassies to aid tourists in need.

Representing Central Pattana Public Company, Natthakit Tangpoonsinthana, shed light on the measures undertaken to fortify the tourist hub of the Central Shopping Centre. Safety takes centre stage, with a focus on training safety personnel and deploying cutting-edge technology, including CCTV cameras and state-of-the-art safety devices, reported The Nation.

Worachat Lakkhanaroj from Grab Thailand echoed the commitment to safety, acknowledging its pivotal role in influencing tourists’ choices. Grab stands firm in its investment in technology and safety standards, incorporating a robust driver screening system, facial scanning identity verification, ongoing training programmes, and real-time monitoring of travel for an enhanced level of safety.

In related news, intrigue surrounds the visa status of popular Korean YouTubers, P’ Jung and Cullen, as a prominent lawyer’s query ignites discussions on their prolonged stay in Thailand. Recent sightings of the pair at the Ministry of Labour add interest to the case.