Online immigration system launched for foreign tenant registration

Phuket Immigration called for property owners and managers across Thailand to register for the new online notification system for foreign tenants. This system, which became operational yesterday, replaces the previous one.

This digital registration demands the submission of pertinent documents, but immigration officials have guaranteed that the approval process will be automatic. They further stipulated that property owners previously registered on the old system would need to re-register on the new platform.

In an announcement yesterday, Phuket Immigration stated that the system would automatically approve all users who have previously registered. The new online system provides an avenue for owners and managers of properties, including hotels, guesthouses, resorts, and other lodgings, to report foreigners residing at their premises.

The system, compatible with computers, mobile phones, and tablets, is designed to provide swift feedback and lessen the time taken to complete immigration reports. It also serves as evidence to confirm every notification from property owners and property managers, reporting foreigners staying at their premises, reported The Phuket News.

The new system offers a convenient way for property owners and managers to avoid fines for failing to report foreign tenants. Section 38 of the Immigration Act explains the rules.

“House owners, heads of households, landlords, or hotel managers accommodating foreign nationals on a temporary basis who are legally residing in the kingdom must notify the local immigration authorities within 24 hours from the foreign national’s arrival time.”

Section 77 of the Immigration Act further stipulates penalties for non-compliance with Section 38. Offences are met with a fine not exceeding 2,000 baht, and if the offender is a hotel manager, the fine increases to a range between 2,000 baht and 10,000 baht.

To assist with the transition, the Immigration Bureau has prepared a user manual for registration in the new system. This manual, available for download, provides a guide for users navigating the new registration process.

