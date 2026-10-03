Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Thai government has launched a disaster insurance scheme covering 30 million households nationwide against floods, windstorms and earthquakes.

The Disaster Insurance for the People programme began on October 1 and runs until September 30, 2027. It is government-funded and set to be renewed annually.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launched the scheme, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT).

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Residential property is covered for up to 100,000 baht (US$3,100) per incident per household.

For flood damage, households receive an initial payment of 10,000 baht, plus additional compensation of up to 90,000 baht.

Windstorm and earthquake damage each carry an initial payment of 5,000 baht, plus additional compensation of up to 95,000 baht.

Households surrounded by floodwater and unable to live normally for more than seven consecutive days are eligible for 10,000 baht per incident. Accident-related life coverage of 2 million baht per person is also included.

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Anutin instructed provincial governors, district chiefs, local administrative organisations and community level officials to fully understand the policy. They have been told to explain coverage and eligibility to residents in simple, practical terms.

The insurance gives affected households a defined verification and claims process, in addition to existing disaster assistance.

The government expects the scheme to speed up compensation and reduce the financial impact of natural disasters. It also aims to help families repair their homes and restore their livelihoods.

Bangkok floods
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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