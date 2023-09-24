Thailand joins Cambodia and Vietnam to combat call centre scams, fake news

Picture courtesy of Freepik

Thailand is set to collaborate with Cambodia and Vietnam in a bid to curb the menace of call centre scams and fake news, as part of a recent regional initiative. This development was made known by Puangpet Chunlaiad, a minister linked to the Prime Minister’s Office, following discussions with her Cambodian and Vietnamese counterparts.

On her recent visit to Vietnam, Puangpet held talks with Cambodian Minister of Information, Neth Pheaktra, on strategies to tackle call centre fraud. This move comes in response to numerous Thai citizens falling prey to such scams, often leading to substantial financial loss or even, tragically, the loss of life. Chunlaiad emphasised the urgent need for Thailand and Cambodia to work together to address this issue.

Efforts will be focused on increasing public awareness of scam tactics and bolstering border security to deter illegal crossings. Additional cooperation between the two nations is also on the cards, reported Bangkok Post.

Puangpet later met with the Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Manh Hung, to gain insights into Vietnam’s approach to combating fake news. The meeting was held as part of the 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting in Danang, Vietnam.

Puangpet commended Vietnam’s initiative of establishing a committee to tackle fake news on social media platforms. She also called for enhanced information sharing between the two countries and other ASEAN members.

Fake news and its management was a key topic at the AMRI meeting, with Thailand endorsing the Guidelines on Management of Government Information in Combatting Fake News and Disinformation in the Media. Puangpet and Hung concurred on the crucial role of journalistic ethics in maintaining the credibility of news.

Two weeks ago, four Thai citizens were arrested in Cambodia for their involvement in a call centre scam network.

Supol Wongwian coordinated the call centre scam network's operations, while the three young women, Nisarat Sukasem, Kanokporn Kraisuk, and Kornkanok Singthit, made calls to victims.