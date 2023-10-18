Thailand invites Russian President Putin for official visit amidst global isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, October 17. Picture courtesy of AP.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin extended an invitation for an official visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the next year, during his recent visit to Beijing.

This invitation emerges amidst Putin’s global isolation due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine which kicked off in February last year.

Furthermore, the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Putin over accusations of deporting thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. Despite these allegations, Thailand, which doesn’t subscribe to the International Criminal Court Rome Statute, has chosen to preserve its cooperation with Russia.

The two leaders met on the periphery of China’s Belt and Road Initiative forum and discussed the bolstering of cultural and trade ties.

The 61 year old Thai prime minister declared that he has “extended an invitation to President Putin to visit Thailand next year.”

“President Putin appreciates Phuket, and I understand he travels frequently.”

Although Putin has accepted the invitation from Thailand, a specific date is yet to be determined, according to an official Thai government announcement.

During this meeting, Putin expressed his concern over the decrease in bilateral trade, attributing it to the “turbulent international situation,” as reported by the TASS Russian news agency.

Last year, Thailand, along with China and India, chose to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine.

Thailand, a country heavily reliant on tourism, has seen over a million Russian tourists this year. To further encourage Russian visitation, Thailand has recently made alterations to its visa regulations, enabling Russians to stay in the kingdom for up to three months, a significant increase from the previous 30-day limit.

Follow us on :













Starting in November, Russian visitors may enter Thailand visa-free and remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days, until the end of April 2024, Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told reporters in Bangkok.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.