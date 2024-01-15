Thailand introduces 90-day visa for foreigners training in Muay Thai

Photo by Juliia Abramova via Unsplash

Thailand has introduced a special visa scheme for foreigners visiting the country for Muay Thai training, allowing them to extend their stay from 60 to 90 days.

The government set up the National Soft Power Strategy Committee to promote Thailand’s soft power, with Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Vice Chairman of the Board. The committee aims to promote soft power in 11 areas, including festivals, tourism, food, art, design, sports, music, books, films, dramas and series, fashion, and games. Traditional Thai boxing, or Muay Thai, is one of the targets.

Following the promotion, the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Pimon Sriwikorn, announced on January 12 that Thailand will have a special visa for foreigners who are interested in Muay Thai training.

Normally, foreigners who come to Thailand to train can stay for 60 days on a tourist visa but with this special visa, they can extend their stay to 90 days. However, Pimon has not yet revealed when the new special visa will be available.

Apart from making foreigners more aware of Muay Thai, Pimon stressed that the government will raise the standard of Muay Thai training and its trainers. The Department of Skill Development will hold a training session for Muay Thai trainers, and each will receive a certificate after the session.

The government will also encourage Thai trainers with certificates to conduct training on board. This will not only put Muay Thai on the international stage but also allow Thai trainers to earn more money.

Pimon suggested people interested in Muay Thai training can find affordable classes, credible trainers, and secure training bookings and payment through the Now Muay Thai website.

According to Pimon’s report in April last year, there are more than 4,000 Muay Thai training centres around the world and about 60,000 to 70,000 foreigners visit Thailand for Muay Thai training every year. Many foreign boxers also participated in the Muay Thai competition in Thailand.

In October of last year, a Chinese woman embarked on a bicycle journey from China to Thailand to train Muay Thai with a renowned Thai boxer, Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek. She successfully cycled for 4,000 kilometres from Muanyang City in Sichuan province to Chaing Mai province in northern Thailand in November last year.