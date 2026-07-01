Thailand hosts ASEAN youth road safety conference in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 1:10 PM
188 1 minute read
Thailand hosts ASEAN youth road safety conference in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Royal Thai Government

Thailand is hosting ASEAN Youth United for Road Safety 2026 in Bangkok from today, July 1, running until July 5, bringing together 60 youth representatives from 12 countries to discuss regional road safety challenges and develop recommendations for policymakers.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Captain Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said the conference, organised by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) and its partners, aims to strengthen Thailand’s role in promoting road safety across the region.

Youth delegates from Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, India and Japan will take part in panel discussions, workshops and presentations on road safety initiatives.

Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Interior, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and Youth for Road Safety will also share best practices.

The programme includes leadership workshops, regional networking activities, and presentations showcasing youth-led ideas and innovations to improve road safety and promote public awareness through technology and creative media.

Patdarasm said the conference’s main outcome will be a set of recommendations from ASEAN youth representatives. The proposals will be submitted to senior officials and ASEAN ministers responsible for youth affairs for consideration in future regional policies.

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She added that the meeting also aims to raise awareness of road safety among young people across the region while encouraging the effective use of technology and creative media in public awareness campaigns.

city road street stock
Photo via Magnific

In similar news, Hua Hin has received the ASEAN Clean Air for Small Cities award in recognition of its efforts to improve air quality and sustainable urban environmental management.

Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri accepted the Certificate of Recognition on behalf of the municipality at the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment in Langkawi, Malaysia.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 1:10 PM
188 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.