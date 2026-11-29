Thailand will require certain foreign-registered trucks to install GPS tracking devices from January 1, 2027, as part of tighter controls on cross-border freight transport and efforts to protect Thai operators from unfair competition.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn outlined the measures following talks with the Land Transport Federation of Thailand on November 27.

The meeting addressed concerns about foreign transport companies operating in Thailand, including unauthorised domestic deliveries, the use of nominee businesses and potential misuse of cross-border transport privileges.

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The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has issued a notice requiring specified categories of foreign freight vehicles to use GPS tracking from January 1.

Officials are also considering AI technology to check vehicle registration plates, alongside designated routes for foreign trucks.

The measures are intended to prevent operators from using transport permissions more than once or carrying out domestic freight services without authorisation.

The DLT will work with the Customs Department, Department of Highways and police to improve enforcement.

The government is also reviewing Thailand’s participation in the Greater Mekong Subregion Cross-Border Transport Agreement (GMS CBTA), which allows freight vehicles to operate across participating countries under agreed arrangements.

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The current Early Harvest phase expires on December 31, 2026.

At a meeting on November 20, the National Transport Facilitation Committee approved a proposal for Thailand to negotiate a one-year extension, rather than the three years originally proposed.

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The shorter period would allow officials to assess whether the new transport controls are working. The proposal is expected to be discussed at a ministerial meeting in December.

Thailand is also seeking to ensure that Thai freight operators can transport goods into Laos under the existing bilateral agreement.

If the issue remains unresolved, the Transport Ministry may consider requiring trucks from Laos to transfer their cargo at designated areas near the Thai border, based on reciprocal treatment.

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The DLT will review the impact of the new measures every three months, tracking the number of vehicles and journeys, operating costs, profit margins and effects on Thai transport businesses.

The department also plans to encourage operators to secure cargo for return journeys, reducing the cost of trucks travelling back empty.

Further consultations with transport businesses are scheduled for early December.

Phiphat instructed the DLT to finalise clear enforcement measures and continue working with private operators to address concerns about competition in cross-border freight transport.