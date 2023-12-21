Thailand government expands Red Line electric train to Ayutthaya and Nakhon Pathom

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has received a directive from the government to broaden the Red Line electric train system to include Ayutthaya and Nakhon Pathom.

Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Transport Minister, on Wednesday disclosed that the existing 8.8 kilometer stretch from Rangsit to Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus will be extended to Ayutthaya. In a similar vein, the 14.8 kilometer stretch from Taling Chan to Salaya will also be expanded to reach Nakhon Pathom.

The proposal for Rangsit-Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus extension is already with the Secretariat of the Cabinet, awaiting placement on the cabinet meeting agenda.

Likewise, the Taling Chan-Salaya extension plan is set to be presented to the cabinet for review.

An additional extension of the Red Line, a 5.7 kilometer section planned to connect Taling Chan with Siriraj Hospital, is currently under review by relevant bodies, including the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

According to Surapong, the three Red Line extension projects will be returned to the SRT for adjustment to align with the present government’s transport policy, reported Bangkok Post.

The goal of these extensions is to enhance transportation connections between the capital and surrounding provinces and accommodate escalating urbanisation.

In a related development, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to transfer the ownership of two proposed electric rail projects to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

Wisanu Subsompon, a deputy Bangkok governor, explained that this ownership transfer would boost the management and operations efficiency of these projects.

The two projects in question are the Grey Line (Watcharaphon-Thong Lor) and the Silver Line (Bang Na-Suvarnabhumi airport).

Given that these two lines are projected to connect with the MRTA’s electric rail systems, including the Pink, Brown and Yellow lines, Wisanu believes it would be more logical for the MRTA to assume ownership.

He further clarified that the Grey Line, a monorail system, is being developed to enhance travel convenience between northern Bangkok and the city centre. On the other hand, the Silver Line, a light rail system, aims to facilitate movement between central Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The proposed ownership transfer will be submitted to the cabinet for approval next week.