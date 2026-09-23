Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued another heavy rain warning for Thailand from today, September 23, through September 27, with very heavy rain expected in some areas and an increased risk of flash floods and run-off.

The lower Northeast and East are expected to be affected first, before the rain spreads to the North, Central Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the South.

The conditions are being driven by a strong low-pressure area over the coast of central Vietnam, which is expected to move across the lower Northeast, East and Central Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, along a monsoon trough stretching across upper Thailand.

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At the same time, the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.

The TMD warned residents to be alert for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall over several days, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.

People should also avoid routes that regularly flood, particularly low-lying roads where temporary flooding may occur.

Central Thailand, Bangkok and surrounding provinces are expected to receive heavy rain in many areas, with very heavy rain possible in some locations.

Residents were also warned about thunderstorms, strong gusts and lightning. The TMD advised people to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and insecure advertising signs during storms.

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Conditions at sea are also expected to worsen.

Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast at 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.

In the lower Gulf and upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres and exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Small boats in the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore from September 24 to 27.

The TMD also urged people to plan their daily activities and travel carefully during the warning period and to continue following official weather announcements.

Information is available through the TMD website or its 24-hour telephone lines at 02-399-4012-13 and 1182.

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