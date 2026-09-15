Thailand studies first nuclear power plant with US support

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 11:35 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand studies first nuclear power plant with US support | Thaiger
Photo via Magnific

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand has signed an agreement with a US government agency to study American small modular reactor technology as the country considers its first nuclear power plant.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced yesterday, September 14, that it had reached an agreement with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to support a preliminary feasibility study into nuclear power development.

The study will examine US small modular reactor (SMR) technology capable of generating about 600 megawatts of electricity, which USTDA said would be enough to supply several hundred thousand households.

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Thailand has been considering SMRs as one possible part of its long-term power generation strategy as electricity demand rises.

Thailand nuclear power plans advance as a US-backed study examines the country’s first plant, including reactor technology, sites and costs.
Photo via EGAT

The USTDA-backed study will assess potential locations for a project, estimated costs and the regulatory requirements Thailand would need to address before moving forward with SMR technology.

It will remain neutral between technology developers and consider reactor designs from seven US companies: GE Hitachi, Holtec, Kairos Power, NuScale, TerraPower, Westinghouse and X-Energy.

The findings are expected to help EGAT assess whether SMRs could contribute to a more secure and diversified electricity supply while giving Thailand a clearer picture of what would be required to develop nuclear infrastructure.

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USTDA Deputy Director Thomas R. Hardy said the agreement reflected US efforts to promote American nuclear innovation and expand access to reliable energy technology.

He also linked the project to wider US energy cooperation with trusted partners in the Indo-Pacific, particularly efforts to strengthen regional energy security.

Thailand nuclear power plans advance as a US-backed study examines the country’s first plant, including reactor technology, sites and costs.
Photo via USTDA

The announcement comes as Thailand evaluates how nuclear technology could fit into its future energy system. USTDA said developing SMR infrastructure could strengthen the flexibility and security of Thailand’s electricity grid as demand increases, while supporting continued economic and industrial growth.

EGAT Governor Dr Narin Phaowanich said the study would provide an important foundation for Thailand to assess whether SMR technology could strengthen energy security and support a cleaner energy future.

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He said EGAT also saw an opportunity to learn from US expertise, experience and nuclear technology while expanding cooperation between Thailand and the United States.

USTDA said the recommendations from the study could help shape Thailand’s approach to a possible nuclear power programme while creating opportunities for US companies to participate in future infrastructure development.

Projects supported by USTDA are carried out by US companies. The agency said a request for proposals for the Thailand study would be published through its overseas project bidding platform.

The agreement marks another stage in long-running cooperation between Thailand and the United States, but the work remains at the feasibility-study stage as Thailand continues to assess what role, if any, SMRs should play in its future electricity system.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 11:35 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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